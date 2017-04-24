Final 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars add talent at DE, RB and more in five-round projection

The Jaguars have an important task this week.
They must find strong college prospects who can fill major holes on their depth chart. Some of the players will be asked to play immediately and produce. Others will have to develop throughout the year and beyond.
In our third and final mock draft, we predicted the first five rounds of the NFL Draft. Below you'll find all five rounds in their entirety, as well as rationales for each Jaguars pick.
First Round
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC
3. Chicago Bears: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
Rationale: Following the team's pre-draft press conference, I remained steadfast in my belief that the Jaguars will go "best player available" throughout this draft. I think the three best players in the class are Garrett, Thomas and Allen, followed by O.J. Howard (you'll see him slide due to need/position value), Leonard Fournette and Marshon Lattimore.
The Jaguars can't go wrong here. They'll likely go with either Allen or Fournette in this situation and understandably so.
There is no proof the pass rush has been fixed. Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler had their moments last year, but the team still under-delivered in the sacks department. Allen is a player who can come in right away and backup every position on the defensive front, while also providing insurance for an underwhelming pass rush.
While the Jaguars have spent tons of money on Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell, Allen could be the long-term replacement for either, making them eventually expendable. Drafting Allen adds rotational options and pass rushing talent in the short-term and cap savings and cornerstone potential in the long-term.
The defensive end class is very top heavy, as oppose to the running back class that has round-by-round depth.The depth of the class and the overall value of a multi-faceted asset made me go with Allen over Fournette.
5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. San Diego Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
10. Buffalo Bills: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
11. New Orleans Saints: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
13. Arizona Cardinals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings): Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
15. Indianapolis Colts: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
16. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin King, CB, Washington
17. Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
18. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Foster, ILB, Alabama
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
20. Denver Broncos: David Njoku, TE, Miami
21. Detroit Lions: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, T/G, Western Kentucky
23. New York Giants: Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt
24. Oakland Raiders: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
25. Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
26. Seattle Seahawks: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
28. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
29. Green Bay Packers: Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
32. New Orleans Saints (via Patriots): Chidobe Awuzle, CB, Colorado
Second Round
33. Cleveland Browns: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
34. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Rationale: Kamara would be an outstanding addition here. He is a complete back. He can carry the ball 20-25 times per game, catch out of the backfield and he is a willing and efficient blocker. Kamara bounces off of tackles, offers tremendous big play ability and his vision is very impressive. He follows his blocks well and can gain yardage on his own. While the Jaguars passed on Fournette in the first round, they got their new starting tailback in the second. Editor's Note: His performance against Texas A&M this season was eye-opening.
36. Chicago Bears: Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn
37. Los Angeles Rams: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
39. New York Jets: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
40. Carolina Panthers: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
42. New Orleans Saints: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
44. Buffalo Bills: John Ross, WR, Washington
45. Arizona Cardinals: Davis Webb, QB, California
46. Indianapolis Colts: Carl Lawson, DE/OLB, Auburn
47. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama
48. Minnesota Vikings: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State
49. Washington Redskins: Chris Wormley, DE/DT, Michigan
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
51. Denver Broncos: Budda Baker, FS, Washington
52. Cleveland Browns (via Titans): Tarrell Basham, DE, Ohio
53. Detroit Lions: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
54. Miami Dolphins: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
55. New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
56. Oakland Raiders: Marcus Sanders-Williams, FS, Utah
57. Houston Texans: Fabien Moreau, CB, UCLA
58. Seattle Seahawks: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
59. Kansas City Chiefs: Marcus Maye, FS, Florida
60. Dallas Cowboys: Duke Riley, OLB, LSU
61. Green Bay Packers: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toldeo
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
63. Atlanta Falcons: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
64. Carolina Panthers (via Patriots): Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
Third Round
65. Cleveland Browns: Josh Jones, SS, NC State
66. San Francisco 49ers: Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
67. Chicago Bears: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Roderick Johnson, T/G, Florida State
Rationale: The Jaguars keep traditions alive in the third round. Their annual in-state pick and their usual third-round lineman can play left guard as a rookie and eventually take over for Branden Albert or Jermey Parnell at one of the tackle spots. With both veterans having a lengthy injury history, finding their eventual successors is critical. Johnson also solves the guard issue.
69. Los Angeles Rams: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
70. New York Jets: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
72. New England Patriots (via Panthers): Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
73. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
74. Baltimore Ravens (via Eagles): Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
75. Buffalo Bills: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
76. New Orleans Saints: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
77. Arizona Cardinals: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
78. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
79. Minnesota Vikings (via Dolphins): Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah
80. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
81. Washington Redskins: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
82. Denver Broncos: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
83. Tennessee Titans: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
85. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, FS, Iowa
86. Minnesota Vikings: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
87. New York Giants: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
88. Oakland Raiders: Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota
89. Houston Texans: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
90. Seattle Seahawks: Chad Hansen, WR, California
91. Kansas City Chiefs: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
92. Dallas Cowboys: Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
93. Green Bay Packers: David Sharpe, OT, Florida
94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
95. Atlanta Falcons: Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
96. New England Patriots: Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia
97. Miami Dolphins (comp): Nazair Jones, DT, UNC
98. Carolina Panthers (comp): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
99. Philadelphia Eagles (comp via Ravens): Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson
100. Tennessee Titans (comp via Rams): Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
101. Denver Broncos (comp): Trey Hendrickson, DE/OLB, FAU
102. Seattle Seahawks (comp): D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
103. New Orleans Saints (comp via Browns/Patriots): Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
104. Kansas City Chiefs (comp): Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
105. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp): Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh
106. Seattle Seahawks (comp): Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, Arkansas
107. New York Jets (comp): Marlon Mack, RB, USF
Fourth Round
108. Cleveland Browns: Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
109. San Francisco 49ers: Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt
110. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
Rationale: No, I don't think Peterman will fall this far in reality. However, he fell here due to the early rush at quarterback in the first round. Peterman is a nice long-term passer for the Jaguars. A local kid, who will put pressure on Blake Bortles, Peterman won't stop the Jaguars from looking for a quarterback next year either.
111. Chicago Bears: Chad Wheeler, OT, USC
112. Los Angeles Rams: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
113. Los Angeles Chargers: Danny Isidora, G, Miami
114. Washington Redskins (via Jets): Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
115. Carolina Panthers: Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF
116. Cincinnati Bengals: DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville
117. Chicago Bears (via Bills): Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
Forfeited pick – New England Patriots
118. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
119. Arizona Cardinals: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan
120. Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern
121. Indianapolis Colts: Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU
122. Baltimore Ravens: Delano Hill, FS, Michigan
123. Washington Redskins: Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State
124. Tennessee Titans: Montravius Adams, DT Auburn
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
126. Denver Broncos: Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin
127. Detroit Lions: Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan
128. Minnesota Vikings (via Dolphins): Zach Banner, G, USC
129. Oakland Raiders: Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU
130. Houston Texans: Corn Elder, CB, Miami
131. New England Patriots (via Seahawks): Erik Magnuson, OT, Michigan
132. Kansas City Chiefs: Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State
133. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Morgan, G, Kutztown
134. Green Bay Packers: Xavier Woods, SS, Louisiana Tech
135. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh
136. Atlanta Falcons: Tanzel Smart, DT, Tulane
137. Indianapolis Colts (via Patriots): Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA
138. Cincinnati Bengals (comp): Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
139. Philadelphia Eagles (comp via Browns): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
140. New York Giants (penalty): Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
141. Los Angeles Rams (comp): Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee
142. Houston Texans (comp via Browns): Rayshawn Jenkins, FS, Miami
143. San Francisco 49ers (comp): Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State
144. Indianapolis Colts (comp): Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas
Fifth Round
145. Cleveland Browns: George Kittle, TE, Iowa
146. San Francisco 49ers: Mack Hollins, WR, UNC
147. Chicago Bears: Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois
148. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonnu Smith, TE, FIU
Rationale: One of my favorite sleepers in the draft, Smith has a good balance to his game at tight end. He blocks well and has very soft hands. I think he could eventually become a starter for the Jaguars.
149. Los Angeles Rams: Elijah McGuire, RB, UL Lafayette
150. New York Jets: Ryan Switzer, WR, UNC
151. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Tevi, OT, Utah
152. Carolina Panthers: Blair Brown, LB, Ohio
153: Cincinnati Bengals: Marquel Lee, LB, Wake Forest
154. Washington Redskins (via Saints): Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee
155. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Evans, SS, Texas A&M
156. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
157. Arizona Cardinals: Jadar Johnson, SS, Clemson
158. Indianapolis Colts: Dawuane Smoot, OLB, Illinois
159. Baltimore Ravens: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
160. Minnesota Vikings: Ben Gedeon, LB, Michigan
161. San Francisco 49ers (via Redskins): Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin
162. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma
163. New England Patriots (via Broncos): Jeremiah Ledbetter, DT, Arkansas
164. Tennessee Titans: Jermaine Eluemunor, G, Texas A&M
165. Detroit Lions: Brian Allen, CB, Utah
166. Miami Dolphins: Collin Buchanan, G, Miami (OH)
167. New York Giants: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
168. Oakland Raiders: Channing Stribling, CB, Michigan
169. Houston Texans: Cole Hikutini, TE, Louisville
Forfeited Pick – Seattle Seahawks
170. Kansas City Chiefs: Stacy Coley, WR, Miami
171. Buffalo Bills (via Cowboys): Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas
172. Green Bay Packers: Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
173. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Carraway, DE, TCU
174. Atlanta Falcons: KD Cannon, WR, Baylor
175. Cleveland Browns (via Patriots): Brian Hill, RB Wyoming
176. Cincinnati Bengals (comp): Tedric Thompson, SS, Colorado
177. Denver Broncos (comp): Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State
178. Miami Dolphins (comp): Eric Saubert, TE, Drake
179. Arizona Cardinals (comp): D.J. Jones, DT, Ole Miss
180. Kansas City Chiefs (comp): T.J. Logan, RB, UNC
181. Cleveland Browns (comp): Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State
182. Green Bay Packers (comp): I'Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee
183. New England Patriots (comp): Joe Mathis, DE, Washington
184. Miami Dolphins (comp): Ejuan Price, OLB, Pittsburgh
Final Rationale: In the first five rounds, the Jaguars were able to solve a lot of short-term and long-term problems, while also finding value in their selections. Each one of these picks could be an eventual starter for the team at some point. I think the Jaguars would be thrilled to come away with this haul.
