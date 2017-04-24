Final 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars add talent at DE, RB and more in five-round projection

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen (93) chases down Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers on January 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Clemson won the game 35-31. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

The Jaguars have an important task this week.

They must find strong college prospects who can fill major holes on their depth chart. Some of the players will be asked to play immediately and produce. Others will have to develop throughout the year and beyond.

In our third and final mock draft, we predicted the first five rounds of the NFL Draft. Below you'll find all five rounds in their entirety, as well as rationales for each Jaguars pick.

First Round

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC

3. Chicago Bears: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

Rationale: Following the team's pre-draft press conference, I remained steadfast in my belief that the Jaguars will go "best player available" throughout this draft. I think the three best players in the class are Garrett, Thomas and Allen, followed by O.J. Howard (you'll see him slide due to need/position value), Leonard Fournette and Marshon Lattimore.

The Jaguars can't go wrong here. They'll likely go with either Allen or Fournette in this situation and understandably so.

There is no proof the pass rush has been fixed. Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler had their moments last year, but the team still under-delivered in the sacks department. Allen is a player who can come in right away and backup every position on the defensive front, while also providing insurance for an underwhelming pass rush.

While the Jaguars have spent tons of money on Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell, Allen could be the long-term replacement for either, making them eventually expendable. Drafting Allen adds rotational options and pass rushing talent in the short-term and cap savings and cornerstone potential in the long-term.

The defensive end class is very top heavy, as oppose to the running back class that has round-by-round depth.The depth of the class and the overall value of a multi-faceted asset made me go with Allen over Fournette.

5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. San Diego Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

10. Buffalo Bills: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

11. New Orleans Saints: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

13. Arizona Cardinals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings): Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

15. Indianapolis Colts: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

16. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin King, CB, Washington

17. Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

18. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Foster, ILB, Alabama

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

20. Denver Broncos: David Njoku, TE, Miami

21. Detroit Lions: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple

22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, T/G, Western Kentucky

23. New York Giants: Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt

24. Oakland Raiders: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

25. Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

26. Seattle Seahawks: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

28. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

29. Green Bay Packers: Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

31. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

32. New Orleans Saints (via Patriots): Chidobe Awuzle, CB, Colorado



Second Round

33. Cleveland Browns: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

34. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

Rationale: Kamara would be an outstanding addition here. He is a complete back. He can carry the ball 20-25 times per game, catch out of the backfield and he is a willing and efficient blocker. Kamara bounces off of tackles, offers tremendous big play ability and his vision is very impressive. He follows his blocks well and can gain yardage on his own. While the Jaguars passed on Fournette in the first round, they got their new starting tailback in the second. Editor's Note: His performance against Texas A&M this season was eye-opening.

36. Chicago Bears: Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

37. Los Angeles Rams: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

38. Los Angeles Chargers: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

39. New York Jets: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

40. Carolina Panthers: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

42. New Orleans Saints: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

43. Philadelphia Eagles: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

44. Buffalo Bills: John Ross, WR, Washington

45. Arizona Cardinals: Davis Webb, QB, California

46. Indianapolis Colts: Carl Lawson, DE/OLB, Auburn

47. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama

48. Minnesota Vikings: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State

49. Washington Redskins: Chris Wormley, DE/DT, Michigan

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

51. Denver Broncos: Budda Baker, FS, Washington

52. Cleveland Browns (via Titans): Tarrell Basham, DE, Ohio

53. Detroit Lions: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

54. Miami Dolphins: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

55. New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

56. Oakland Raiders: Marcus Sanders-Williams, FS, Utah

57. Houston Texans: Fabien Moreau, CB, UCLA

58. Seattle Seahawks: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple

59. Kansas City Chiefs: Marcus Maye, FS, Florida

60. Dallas Cowboys: Duke Riley, OLB, LSU

61. Green Bay Packers: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toldeo

62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

63. Atlanta Falcons: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

64. Carolina Panthers (via Patriots): Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 26: Alvin Kamara #6 carries the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee 45-34. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick Breedon, 2016 Getty Images)

Third Round

65. Cleveland Browns: Josh Jones, SS, NC State

66. San Francisco 49ers: Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State

67. Chicago Bears: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Roderick Johnson, T/G, Florida State

Rationale: The Jaguars keep traditions alive in the third round. Their annual in-state pick and their usual third-round lineman can play left guard as a rookie and eventually take over for Branden Albert or Jermey Parnell at one of the tackle spots. With both veterans having a lengthy injury history, finding their eventual successors is critical. Johnson also solves the guard issue.

69. Los Angeles Rams: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

70. New York Jets: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

72. New England Patriots (via Panthers): Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

73. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

74. Baltimore Ravens (via Eagles): Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa

75. Buffalo Bills: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

76. New Orleans Saints: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

77. Arizona Cardinals: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

78. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

79. Minnesota Vikings (via Dolphins): Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah

80. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

81. Washington Redskins: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

82. Denver Broncos: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

83. Tennessee Titans: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

85. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, FS, Iowa

86. Minnesota Vikings: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

87. New York Giants: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

88. Oakland Raiders: Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

89. Houston Texans: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

90. Seattle Seahawks: Chad Hansen, WR, California

91. Kansas City Chiefs: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

92. Dallas Cowboys: Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

93. Green Bay Packers: David Sharpe, OT, Florida

94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

95. Atlanta Falcons: Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech

96. New England Patriots: Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia

97. Miami Dolphins (comp): Nazair Jones, DT, UNC

98. Carolina Panthers (comp): Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

99. Philadelphia Eagles (comp via Ravens): Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

100. Tennessee Titans (comp via Rams): Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

101. Denver Broncos (comp): Trey Hendrickson, DE/OLB, FAU

102. Seattle Seahawks (comp): D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

103. New Orleans Saints (comp via Browns/Patriots): Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson

104. Kansas City Chiefs (comp): Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

105. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp): Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh

106. Seattle Seahawks (comp): Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, Arkansas

107. New York Jets (comp): Marlon Mack, RB, USF

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Roderick Johnson #77 of the Florida State Seminoles in action against the South Florida Bulls during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated South Florida 34-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2015 Joe Robbins)

Fourth Round

108. Cleveland Browns: Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

109. San Francisco 49ers: Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt

110. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

Rationale: No, I don't think Peterman will fall this far in reality. However, he fell here due to the early rush at quarterback in the first round. Peterman is a nice long-term passer for the Jaguars. A local kid, who will put pressure on Blake Bortles, Peterman won't stop the Jaguars from looking for a quarterback next year either.

111. Chicago Bears: Chad Wheeler, OT, USC

112. Los Angeles Rams: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

113. Los Angeles Chargers: Danny Isidora, G, Miami

114. Washington Redskins (via Jets): Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

115. Carolina Panthers: Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF

116. Cincinnati Bengals: DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville

117. Chicago Bears (via Bills): Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

Forfeited pick – New England Patriots

118. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

119. Arizona Cardinals: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan

120. Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

121. Indianapolis Colts: Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU

122. Baltimore Ravens: Delano Hill, FS, Michigan

123. Washington Redskins: Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State

124. Tennessee Titans: Montravius Adams, DT Auburn

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

126. Denver Broncos: Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

127. Detroit Lions: Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan

128. Minnesota Vikings (via Dolphins): Zach Banner, G, USC

129. Oakland Raiders: Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU

130. Houston Texans: Corn Elder, CB, Miami

131. New England Patriots (via Seahawks): Erik Magnuson, OT, Michigan

132. Kansas City Chiefs: Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State

133. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Morgan, G, Kutztown

134. Green Bay Packers: Xavier Woods, SS, Louisiana Tech

135. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh

136. Atlanta Falcons: Tanzel Smart, DT, Tulane

137. Indianapolis Colts (via Patriots): Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA

138. Cincinnati Bengals (comp): Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

139. Philadelphia Eagles (comp via Browns): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

140. New York Giants (penalty): Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

141. Los Angeles Rams (comp): Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee

142. Houston Texans (comp via Browns): Rayshawn Jenkins, FS, Miami

143. San Francisco 49ers (comp): Matthew Dayes, RB, NC State

144. Indianapolis Colts (comp): Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas

Fifth Round

145. Cleveland Browns: George Kittle, TE, Iowa

146. San Francisco 49ers: Mack Hollins, WR, UNC

147. Chicago Bears: Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois

148. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonnu Smith, TE, FIU

Rationale: One of my favorite sleepers in the draft, Smith has a good balance to his game at tight end. He blocks well and has very soft hands. I think he could eventually become a starter for the Jaguars.

149. Los Angeles Rams: Elijah McGuire, RB, UL Lafayette

150. New York Jets: Ryan Switzer, WR, UNC

151. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Tevi, OT, Utah

152. Carolina Panthers: Blair Brown, LB, Ohio

153: Cincinnati Bengals: Marquel Lee, LB, Wake Forest

154. Washington Redskins (via Saints): Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee

155. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Evans, SS, Texas A&M

156. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

157. Arizona Cardinals: Jadar Johnson, SS, Clemson

158. Indianapolis Colts: Dawuane Smoot, OLB, Illinois

159. Baltimore Ravens: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

160. Minnesota Vikings: Ben Gedeon, LB, Michigan

161. San Francisco 49ers (via Redskins): Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin

162. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma

163. New England Patriots (via Broncos): Jeremiah Ledbetter, DT, Arkansas

164. Tennessee Titans: Jermaine Eluemunor, G, Texas A&M

165. Detroit Lions: Brian Allen, CB, Utah

166. Miami Dolphins: Collin Buchanan, G, Miami (OH)

167. New York Giants: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

168. Oakland Raiders: Channing Stribling, CB, Michigan

169. Houston Texans: Cole Hikutini, TE, Louisville

Forfeited Pick – Seattle Seahawks

170. Kansas City Chiefs: Stacy Coley, WR, Miami

171. Buffalo Bills (via Cowboys): Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas

172. Green Bay Packers: Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

173. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Carraway, DE, TCU

174. Atlanta Falcons: KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

175. Cleveland Browns (via Patriots): Brian Hill, RB Wyoming

176. Cincinnati Bengals (comp): Tedric Thompson, SS, Colorado

177. Denver Broncos (comp): Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State

178. Miami Dolphins (comp): Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

179. Arizona Cardinals (comp): D.J. Jones, DT, Ole Miss

180. Kansas City Chiefs (comp): T.J. Logan, RB, UNC

181. Cleveland Browns (comp): Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

182. Green Bay Packers (comp): I'Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee

183. New England Patriots (comp): Joe Mathis, DE, Washington

184. Miami Dolphins (comp): Ejuan Price, OLB, Pittsburgh

Final Rationale: In the first five rounds, the Jaguars were able to solve a lot of short-term and long-term problems, while also finding value in their selections. Each one of these picks could be an eventual starter for the team at some point. I think the Jaguars would be thrilled to come away with this haul.

