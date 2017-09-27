Facebook event calls for Jaguars fans to boycott home game

An event on Facebook is calling for Jaguars fans to boycott the October 15 home game against the Rams.

The event, in which more than 1,900 people said they were interested, reads " They want to make a statement. We'll make a statement! Boycott the Jaguars. Don't let them humiliate our city."

This protest, of course, comes after some Jaguars players locked arms during the National Anthem prior to the start of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in London Sunday.

The gestures were made during the first game since Trump's comments and tweet which read: "If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... .our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

Days after the protest, Jaguars owner Shad Khan was among 10 people on Sports Illustrated cover with a headline that read, “A Nation Divided … Sports United.”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

