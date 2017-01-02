Exit Interviews: Jaguars players talk about their futures, take aim at defensive scheme

(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

Heading into an off-season of uncertainty, Jaguars players emptied their lockers on Monday.

With a new head coach on the way, players are focused on the future. However, they did take some time to reflect on the grueling 3-13 season.

The year was full of disappointment. Whether it was due to the lack of wins, the mid-season coaching dismissals or the mismanagement of talent, there were a lot of frustrated folks at EverBank Field.

Some felt the coaching "handcuffed" certain players, while others felt they let their bosses down. There will always be the "what if" game, but everyone in the Jaguars organization is being shifted into a "what now" phase.

Several players will never wear a Jaguars uniform again. Much like with the current coaching staff, their futures are murky and it may be time to look for opportunities elsewhere.

"Everyone in the NFL is looking for that bigger role and I think I'd be stupid to not look for that [in free agency]," wide receiver Bryan Walters said. "I'll talk here, I'll talk to other teams and see what happens. Obviously, this place has become home the last two years and I like it, but it's going to be a lot different. It'd be fun to stick around but at the same time, I have to do what's best for the career."

The Jaguars disappointment was shared by veterans and rookies alike. While its tough to go from a top notch college program to the NFL basement, several rookies noted that the Jaguars have a strong, young base to build on.

"It's part of the game," rookie defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said. "In the NFL, some years you're going to lose, some years you're going to win. You've just got to understand that [losing] comes with the business of it."

Offensive tackle Luke Joeckel is one of several free agents set to hit the market this off-season. He is currently working to recover from ACL and MCL surgery. He realizes that he may have played his last game for the Jaguars.

"It's sunk in," Joeckel said. "I've been in off-season for 12 weeks now. I got hurt early in the season and I've been doing nothing but rehabbing and working out, so the off-season has already hit. All I'm focused on is getting better and I can't play anywhere if I don't get healthy."

Jaguars defenders take aim at scheme

Following the 24-20 season finale loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players aired out their concerns with the Jaguars defensive scheme. On Monday, there was little difference.

When you don't feel like you've been put in a position to succeed, you are less inclined to buy into a system. You're also less likely to have a productive performance.

The Jaguars secondary produced just three interceptions on the season. Part of the reason for the lack of turnovers was the coverage responsibility put in place for the defensive backs.

"For the [secondary] it's more of a scheme where it's 'don't get beat, stay on top' and it's more of a 'this is the way you have to do it,'" cornerback Davon House said. "For example, [free safety Tashaun Gipson] has to be plus one and play 50-50 [in coverage]. It's not like Gip is back there roaming like a free safety and he's just playing football there. It's not like that here. There are things you have to do, like we can't play off-man [coverage]. The only time we can play off-man is if they say we can play off-man. We have the talent in this room where I can play off-man, [Aaron Colvin] can play off-man, Jalen [Ramsey] can play off-man, Gip can play off-man."

The secondary was limited in the "big play" department. That wore on the secondary throughout the season and led to some anguish with the defensive scheme.

"It was frustrating for me but they were happy with [the scheme] as an organization," rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey said.

Former first round pick Dante Fowler felt miscast in his role as a left defensive end. Fowler succeeded in college with linebacker responsibilities. He felt the three-point stance made him one-dimensional.

"I considered myself more of a stand up defensive end, just because of how I move and how I feel," Fowler said. "I just feel more comfortable standing up honestly. I work really good working in space. I know in the NFL you really have to get up on the offensive lineman and I feel like that's good and everything in the three-point stance, but in a two-point stance with my speed and my athleticism, I have so many things I can do at one time to an offensive lineman. Hopefully, that's taken into consideration going into next year."

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash was praised throughout the year and rightfully so. The Jaguars had the sixth-ranked defense in the league and finished fifth in passing defense.

However, some players felt they could be used differently. The new head coach needs to take that into consideration when he hires his defensive coordinator or implements his new defense.

- The Jaguars will interview Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the team's head coach opening on Friday, a league source confirmed to First Coast News.

- The Jaguars signed six practice squad players to future contracts: tight end E.J. Bibbs, cornerback Doran Grant, offensive lineman Nila Kasitati, linebacker Raphael Kirby, tight end Gannon Sinclair and offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis will return for the offseason program.

