EverBank Field listed as one of the NFL's top bucket list experiences

Despite the main product on the gridiron, EverBank Field is one of the most underrated fan experiences in the NFL and sports in general.

On top of the NFL experience, the venue has also hosted various national soccer games and is home to one of college football’s most interesting events and rivalries between the universities of Georgia and Florida, which fans know as the world’s largest cocktail party.

The Travel Channel agrees, listing EverBank Field as one of 15 bucket list experiences for football fans to explore.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be one of the preeminent franchises in the NFL but their stadium is noteworthy for one very large reason. EverBank Field boasts the largest video board in the NFL at a staggering 60 feet high, 362 feet long and powered by 35.5 million LED bulbs. In-game highlights never looked so good.

Thanks to Shad Khan, EverBank Field has become quite the spectacle over time, as the stadium has been home to the video boards mentioned above since 2014. The stadium also has two pools and various cabanas to watch the game from, giving the structure a Florida vibe like no other.

EverBank Field will once again be a part of history next month when it become the only NFL stadium with an amphitheater dubbed “Daily’s Place,” connected to it.

