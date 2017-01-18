East-West Shrine Practice Notes, Wednesday: Linemen continue to stick out in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The East-West Shrine Game practices continued on Wednesday, as players tried to prove the standout performances from the last few days weren't just flashes in the pan.

Scouts watched as prospects took part in team and individual drills, as the tempo continued to build on the way to the weekend's all-star game. There were some scuffles during practice, as the intensity picked up as well.

Below are my notes from Wednesday's session in St. Petersburg:

EAST

- FAU defensive end Trey Hendrickson may be the runaway prospect of the week right now. The guy is constantly in the backfield during team drills and is making the most of his 1-on-1 matchups as well. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound pass rusher is also versatile. His college tape showed he could move all around the front seven.

His ability to be used as a movable chess piece is similar to that of New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin. He isn't as a polished and is a bit bigger, but I think he has similar assets. McClellin was a first round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2012. He was over-drafted and probably should have gone in the third round where I believe Hendrickson will end up being selected.

He had at least two non-contact "sacks" in team drills on Day 3.

- The other highly-productive defensive end in St. Pete is Florida lineman Bryan Cox. He can play anywhere on the line and told me Tuesday that he was open to playing linebacker. I see him as a strong-side defensive end in a 4-3 front and he can rotate inside on obvious passing downs. Cox has the ability to set the edge and I think he is actually better against the run than the pass. He spoke at length with a Philadelphia Eagles scout on Tuesday and met with San Diego Chargers scouts after practice on Wednesday.

He had at least one "sack" in his third practice of the week.

- Purdue wide receiver Deangleo Yancey is a very good route runner. In redzone one-on-one drills he was highly successful with three-straight touchdown receptions. He is very good at selling fakes and his handwork is very in tune with his footwork.

- Drake tight end Eric Saubert is someone that I find very intriguing. He is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and looks like he belongs with the big school Michigan, Mississippi State and Miami kids. He made a fantastic adjustment in one-on-one coverage drills to reel in a 30-yard pass from Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens. He leaped and then contorted his body to catch the ball over his defender. If the Jaguars have interest in tight ends, they may find a gem in Saubert.

- Pennsylvania quarterback Alek Torgersen can make every throw and his accuracy stood out on Wednesday. He wasn't able to complete every pass (mostly on his wide receivers), but his placement was on-point for most of the practice. He is willing to take chances and he has been able to impress scouts with his ability to throw on the move. He is a Day 3 draft pick that could pull a minor Jimmy Garoppolo-like move up draft boards if he continues to make the most of this week.

- Michigan running back De'Veon Smith continues to be the best running back of the bunch. He is smooth in his cuts and has soft hands. He is a guy that could gain steam as we get closer to the NFL Combine. Middle Tennessee State running back I'Tavius Mathers is another guy that I think deserves more hype.

- Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas had a couple of nice pass breakups in coverage. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety may draw interest from the Jaguars. He has the ability to both safety spots in my opinion. The Jaguars love Michigan players for whatever reason.

- North Carolina State center Joe Scelfo got into a bit of a scuffle with Michigan defensive tackle Matthew Godin during team period. This is a competitive environment and the linemen typically get into it as the days go on.

- Jackson State linebacker Javancy Jones had a great pass breakup in coverage against Appalachian State running back Marcus Cox during practice. Following the session, Jones met with longtime Jaguars scout Tim Mingey. Every player talks to every team in St. Pete, but it's worth noting that Jones is a small school prospect with much less information out there than someone from Clemson or Pittsburgh or Florida State. The Jaguars are doing their homework on everyone.

WEST

- Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell had a pair of very impressive throws in practice. He hit Oklahoma State tight end Jarwin Blake down the middle in traffic with perfect placement during 11-on-11 drills. He also connected with USC tight end Taylor McNamara for a big gain through the air. Terrell was on-point for most of the day, especially compared Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel, who nearly took out several folks on the sideline twice during the span four plays.

- North Dakota State offensive guard Zack Johnson is a perfect fit for the Jaguars' zone blocking scheme. He has the ability to get to the next level quickly and is an absolute mauler in the run game. He has been the best interior lineman over the last two days. I spoke with him after the practice and his mindset is that practice should be as physical as the game because this week is a job interview. He got under the skin of a few defensive linemen because of his physicality in practice.

- The West Team has some decent pass rushers. Youngstown State defensive end Avery Moss had an impressive day. Arkansas lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. had an impressive batted ball at the line on Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt.

- I've been blown away by the coaching during practice on both sides. The West Team has been all about pushing competition.

- Toledo tight end Michael Roberts is going to be a redzone threat in the NFL. He is a guy to look out for during the process. He is actually going to do "double duty," as he has been invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

