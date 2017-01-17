East-West Shrine Practice Notes, Tuesday: Pass rushers, defensive backs stick out

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The East-West Shrine Game is a staple of the pre-draft process.

The college all-star game offers an opportunity for scouts to get a closer look at some of the Day 2 and Day 3 draft talent in a practice setting.

Practice is the key during this week. Players have to show promise with their fundamentals and raw ability.

I took the trip to the annual showcase on Tuesday. I missed the first session of practices on Monday, but was able to check out both the East and the West squads throughout the second day of practice.

Below are my notes from both sessions:

EAST

- Tuesday was not a great day to be a quarterback. For the East, the quarterbacks took "sacks" (non-contact) and were pressured throughout team drills. FAU defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Florida defensive end Bryan Cox made their home state proud by consistently beating offensive linemen in team drills and in one-on-one settings.

- The lone quarterback highlight for the East was a dime throw downfield by Southern Mississippi quarterback Nick Mullens to Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. The ball was perfectly placed in a tight window and Dieter was able to haul it in with a safety closing in one him. Scouts from the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered plenty of verbal praise for the play.

- Mullens also fell victim to a batted ball interception. He threw across the middle and the ball was knocked in the air and intercepted by Mississippi State linebacker Richie Brown, who made a diving catch.

- Hendrickson had at least one "sack" in 11-on-11 drills and clearly won a one-on-one matchup against Vanderbilt offensive tackle William Holden in front of the entire team. The Holden vs. Hendrickson matchup was the last of the linemen drills for the day and both sides went "all in" (with what I'm not really sure) on the battle. Hendrickson was unstoppable.

Cox had a "sack" in 11-on-11 team play and also beat Michigan offensive tackle Erik Magnuson in one-on-one matchups. He would be an interesting fit for the Jaguars, as he can play pretty much anywhere but nose tackle on the defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 269-pound lineman was interviewed by the Philadelphia Eagles on the field for roughly 20 minutes after practice.

- Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (5'11", 228 lbs.) is a beast. The thick-legged, "do everything" back was on fire during practice. His pass protection is solid and he was easily able to bob and weave through defenders. New Jaguars running back Tyrone Wheatley was Smith's mentor and teacher over the last two years. They may be due for a reunion in the NFL.

- Louisville nose tackle DeAngelo Brown may be short (6', 310 lbs.), but that hasn't mattered at the Shrine practices. He easily handled North Carolina center Joe Scelfo in one-on-one competition. He later had a "sack" during 11-on-11 drills.

- Middle Tennessee running back I'Tavius Mathers (5'11", 205 lbs.) really stood out to me. His ability to cut outside and take a corner for a big game is impressive. He has good hands and displayed solid vision in practice. He is likely to be a gadget player in the NFL.

Mathers actually showed some power too, as he decleated Temple cornerback Nate Hairston (6-foot, 192 lbs.) as the defender tried to push him out of bounds.

- Eagles running backs coach and East Team offensive coordinator Duce Staley was constantly holding players in check during practice. He accused at least two wide receivers of jogging out of the huddle (bad look) and not finishing blocks. Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens and Ole Miss wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo drew Staley's verbal scorn multiple times.

- Adeboyejo made a couple of impressive catches to make up for his mistakes.

- Virginia Tech offensive tackle Jonathan McLaughlin was the most impressive offensive tackle in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. He was the only lineman that I saw consistently win his matchups. I think he could be a solid swing tackle as a rookie.

WEST

- The West Team started with team drills, which was a nice change of pace. However, the drills were pretty sloppy, as Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt fumbled back-to-back snaps. He wasn't the only one as both Central Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell and Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel had issues holding onto the ball as well.

Lunt had a few bright spots as he connected with Shepherd wide receiver Billy Brown on two impressive big play throws. Lunt went 1-of-4 during 11-on-11 drills but was 3-of-4 in 7-on-7 action.

Terrell was picked off by Oregon State cornerback Treston Decoud during team drills. He went 2-of-4 during 7-on-7, but went 3-of-4 in 11-on-11.

Kiel had some rough moments. He was picked off by Missouri cornerback Aarion Penton during 11-on-11 drills.

- Decoud and Penton both displayed impressive ball skills. Clemson safety Jadar Johnson had the opportunity to collect two easy interceptions and dropped both.

- Arkansas defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter (6-foot-4, 278 lbs.) stood out on defense. He broke up a run play in the backfield and also held his own during one-on-one drills. He got regular pressure during 11-on-11 action.

- If you like one-cut running backs, Wisconsin's Dare Ogunbowale is probably a guy you should pay attention to. He cuts with confidence and he was able to get through defenders cleanly on Tuesday.

