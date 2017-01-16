East-West Shrine Game Preview: 12 prospects to keep an eye on for the Jaguars

Oct 3, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Bryan Cox (94) rushes against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Mississippi Rebels 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

With the Jaguars' coaching staff starting to fill out and the off-season in full swing, the college all-star games will take center stage over the next few weeks.

While the East-West Shrine Game (St. Petersburg, Fla.) doesn't receive the buzz of the Reese's Senior Bowl, it does highlight the performances of several future NFL players.

The Senior Bowl typically features Day 1 and Day 2 draft prospects, but the Shrine Game serves as a benchmark for Day 3 additions.

The "diamonds in the rough" are separated into two teams, and scouts, coaches and media spend the week of practices analyzing each and every player.

Last year's group featured Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Alex Lewis (Nebraska), Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (Minnesota), Cleveland Browns (and former Jaguars) cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (Minnesota), Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (UMass) and Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State).

All five players started several games for their NFL teams as rookies and made an instant impact. Several other Shrine Game participants were on NFL rosters this past season.

With the game set to take place this Saturday at Tropicana Field, let's take a look at 12 draft prospects to keep an eye this week:

Bryan Cox, DE, Florida

(6-3, 269 lbs., East Team)

The Gators' pass rusher had a down year as a senior. However, he produced 10 sacks during his college career and played his best ball as a sophomore. Cox missed five games last season, with the final four "no shows" being the result of a right ankle injury. Dante Fowler's former teammate could benefit from playing in a rotation. He is the son of former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bryan Cox Sr.

Justin Davis, RB, Southern California

(6-1, 200 lbs., West Team)

The multi-purpose running back produced 2,465 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in his Trojans career. He also caught 46 receptions for 400 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns at Southern California. He also has kick return experience. Davis is an offensive weapon that could likely be had in the later rounds. The Jaguars could use some sizzle on third down when it comes to the backfield.

Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo

(6-5, 270 lbs., West Team)

The Jaguars are in a weird place at tight end. They have two highly paid veterans and two intriguing young players. Could they dismiss one of the veterans and go with more youth? If they decide to go in that direction, Roberts would be a nice late-round addition. The Toledo tight end caught 45 receptions for 533 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. Overall, Roberts produced 70 receptions for 832 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns during his college career. The Jaguars could use a redzone threat with that type of consistency. He reminds me of former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew.

Dec 22, 2015; Boca Raton, FL, USA;Toledo Rockets tight end Michael Roberts (80) is brought down by Temple Owls defenders in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Duyos-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Duyos, Robert Duyos)

Paul Magloire, LB, Arizona

(6-1, 227 lbs., West Team)

Depending on how the defensive scheme shakes out, the Jaguars could use another box safety or a backup WILL linebacker with versatility. Magloire somewhat fits into the Telvin Smith mold and he is likely to fall in the draft because of his lack of a natural NFL position. However, it's turned out pretty good for Smith, so perhaps Magloire could serve as his inexpensive backup down the road at weakside linebacker. He produced 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a senior at Arizona.

Channing Stribling, CB, Michigan

(6-2, 182 lbs., East Team)

The lanky cornerback from Michigan fits the new school mode of defensive backs. He has a lot of height but not a lot of bulk and is probably more of a project at the next level. He comes from a program with a former NFL head coach at the helm and the Jaguars have a history of favoring Michigan products. As a senior, Stribling produced 28 tackles (three for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions, which were all career highs.

Avery Gennesy, OT, Texas A&M

(6-5, 315 lbs., West Team)

The all-star game's top offensive lineman fits a need for the Jaguars. Gennesy is a long-limbed blindside blocker with experience. He started 26 games at left tackle after transferring from East Mississippi Community College. The Jaguars are badly in need of offensive tackle help, whether it be for depth or a starting role. Gennessy is likely in the Day 2 range for this year's draft.

Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan

(6-3, 230 lbs., East Team)

The quarterback group in St. Petersburg won't be impressive (on paper) but Rush may be the best of the bunch. While he isn't likely to be an NFL starter any time soon, he does have potential as a depth arm during training camp. Brandon Allen and Chad Henne weren't challenged last off-season, so perhaps adding a young quarterback to the mix - as a late-round pick - would suffice (probably not). Rush threw for 12,894 passing yards, 90 passing touchdowns and 55 interceptions at Central Michigan.

Trey Hendrickson, DE, FAU

(6-4, 265 lbs., East Team)

Hendrickson is a "do everything" front seven player, who makes his bones at defensive end primarily. FAU used Hendrickson in space frequently and his ability to get from sideline to sideline at his size was impressive. He would clearly fit the Otto position if that were still a thing this season. The Jaguars need pass rushing depth and Hendrickson produced 29 sacks and 42 tackles for loss during his Owls career.

Oct 10, 2015; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Rice Owls quarterback Driphus Jackson (6) fumbles the ball as Florida Atlantic Owls defensive end Trey Hendrickson (9) makes the sack during the second half at FAU Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

Ejuan Price, DE, Pittsburgh

(5-11, 245 lbs., East Team)

I have a weird obsession with undersized college defensive ends that can win in the trenches. Price will be overlooked for his size, but make no mistake, he can play at the next level. The Jaguars typically like bigger defensive ends, but Price could fit as a rotational end, depending on the defense. Price produced 28.5 sacks and 51 tackles for loss during his Pittsburgh career. He was named a consecutive All-ACC first team selection.

Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State

(6-0, 187 lbs., West Team)

(Originally had Miami wide receiver Stacy Coley in this spot, but he dropped out on Saturday)

Marks had a highly productive career for the Cougars. In four seasons, Marks compiled 316 catches for 3,453 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. While the Jaguars aren't hurting at wide receiver, I'm a big believer that play-making positions should be consistently replenished for depth. You never know what can happen from an injury or production standpoint in the future. Marks is likely pegged for Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville

(6-0, 310 lbs., East Team)

Brown is a massive nose tackle with a pass rushing prowess. He could be a long-term man in the middle for the Jaguars if Abry Jones leaves in free agency. In his senior season, Brown produced 40 tackles and three sacks. He could be an interesting Day 3 add for the Jaguars in the draft.

Jadar Johnson, SS, Clemson

(6-0, 210 lbs., West Team)

Johnson is a big safety with ball skills. He has played in the last two National Championship games and been one of the best players on the Clemson Tigers. Johnson picked off five passes as a senior and overall produced nine interceptions in his college career. The Jaguars badly need turnover production in the backfield and if Johnathan Cyprien leaves in free agency, Johnson could be a solid replacement.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

