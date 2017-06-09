Doug Marrone says Branden Albert plans to return for Jaguars mandatory minicamp

Jaguars offensive tackle Branden Albert is introduced to media in March. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

Jaguars veteran left tackle Branden Albert plans to attend next week's mandatory minicamp.

The former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman told head coach Doug Marrone that he plans on returning to EverBank Field for the first time since his introductory press conference in March.

"He told me he was going to be here, so I take him at his word," Marrone said. "So we'll see."

Albert has skipped the entire offseason program thus far, including all 10 organized team activity workouts. Those workouts were all voluntary.

The Jaguars traded a 2018 seventh-round pick to Miami for Albert at the start of free agency.

Albert is expected to battle with second-round pick Cam Robinson for the starting left tackle job.

The Jaguars have been rotating offensive linemen throughout the offseason. Adding Albert to the mix should shake up the line even further.

If Albert fails to return for minicamp, he could be fined for each practice that he misses.

More Quick Hits

- Marrone said he doesn't consider OTAs to be practices. He also considers minicamp workouts to be activities.

- Marrone doesn't anticipate returns for safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church during minicamp. He also doesn't expect running back T.J. Yeldon to take part in the workouts.

- Marrone said the Jaguars were able to implement everything they wanted to get done during OTAs. Next week's minicamp will involve a bit more work. He said a normal week of practice won't be established until after training camp.

