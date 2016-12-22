Doug Marrone on Jaguars' adversity: 'No one is going to feel sorry for you'

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach Doug Marrone in the fourth quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. The Carolina Panthers won 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Phil Sears, Phil Sears)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone knows that no one feels sorry for the situation he has inherited.

He certainly doesn't sound like he is hosting a pity party or preparing for two blowout losses. Instead, with injuries piling up and a week to rally the troops behind him, Marrone is staying competitive and not making excuses.

"I know the coaching cliché is always next man up type thing, but we’re going to put players on the field that are healthy, that will be able to help us win and that’s how simple it is," Marrone said. "I think when you gravitate towards the rules where this one is hurt or like Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, I love him, but he’s always ‘we’re on the sixth guard,’ and I’m saying no one really cares. Nobody really cares. No one is going to feel sorry for you. Let’s go. Let’s put someone in there, let’s look at it in a different way. Hey, someone’s got to have an opportunity. Someone’s going to be able to go in there and show us what he has and if he plays well and then maybe he might become a starter."

The Jaguars are 2-12 at the moment, but Marrone can't worry about the past 14 games. Whether he admits it or not, he is coaching for a second chance over the next two weeks.

After leaving the Buffalo Bills following an ownership change, Marrone was forced to settle for the Jaguars offensive line coaching job. The team sprinkled some glitter on the position by also naming him assistant head coach.

None of that matters anymore. Marrone is leading the Jaguars over the next two games and if he can effectively change things up and offer a preview for future success, he may have a shot at sticking around.

Marrone has begun to transition the schedule and practices to his comfort. On Thursday, the team practiced inside EverBank Field, instead of the neighboring outdoor practice fields.

"I’ve always like to go into the stadium, especially when you’re playing at home," Marrone said. "I think it gives a greater focus to be able to talk to the players about in a couple of days we’re going to see the same plays, the same defense, those things like that. It creates a little bit of a comfort level for players as far as footing and things of that nature. I thought they did a great job of understanding that and really going out there today and running around and trying to visualize making those types of plays when we play, which will obviously be the greatest challenge for us.”

Marrone claims that these next two weeks are more about football than employment options. The former NFL offensive lineman makes it apparent that he owes a lot to the game, something he cherishes more than the league or his current position.

"I’m going to do the best job I possibly can because for me, the most important thing for me is, and I had a discussion with the players about this, for me it’s the sport of football above anything else," Marrone said. "I know that’s probably something I shouldn’t say. I should say the organization or the shield, but for me it goes the sport of football, the shield of the NFL, the organization, the emblem that you have. Those are the three things that I feel are my responsibility to protect and when I say that it just means everybody should be a pro. And I say that because for me when I grew up I would’ve never gone to college. Never would’ve gone to college. Education wasn’t really pushed where I grew up. You pretty much once you finished high school you took every civil service exam, you were a police man, a fireman, a sanitation, whatever it may be. I mean it was a lot of different roads you can go. So for me the sport of football taught me how to do things the right way, how to study, how to go to school."

Marrone's first major test as interim head coach will come against his good friend, Mike Mularkey. The two have known each other since their playing days and Marrone is looking forward to facing Mularkey's Tennessee Titans.

Mularkey was an interim head coach last season and eventually got hired for the full-time gig. Marrone hopes to follow suit.

"Just to show you how far Mike’s always been ahead of me, Mike had gotten a job as a quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, nothing against Cortland State, but I became an unpaid Division 3 tight ends coach at Cortland State University," Marrone said. "I’ve had a long time to try and catch up to Mike, but in all honesty with this situation being what it is and a tough situation, knowing that Mike had gone through it just a year ago, he would’ve been someone that I called quite quickly to see how he handled it, how were the players and just trying to get some advice. Some of the things if he looked back what he would’ve done differently maybe. He would’ve been someone I would’ve called. Obviously I didn’t because we’re playing this week so again another loss for me for a resource."

The Jaguars are on a two-game losing streak when it comes to facing Mularkey's Titans. Tennessee put up 42 and 36 points in the last two meetings and Marrone knows he needs to put a stop the skid. He was at both losses and he understands the importance of winning divisional matchups.

"I think that you hear coaches that stand up here that talk about winning the division or owning the division, you want to play well within your division," Marrone said. "The one thing you don’t want to do is have a team feel like they have your number, where it’s always a little bit more of an uphill climb. So for us, we have played Tennessee and the last two times we played them we haven’t won. Well, it’s important for the organization, the players that are here, that we go out there and try to win this game so that no one in our division thinks that, ‘okay here comes Jacksonville’ or ‘Jacksonville thinks we’re going to have to play our best game to beat them because we haven’t beaten them.’ You never want a team to think that we always have you."

If Marrone can close out the season on a two-game winning streak, he will have a 17-17 coaching record in the NFL. He would also secure the Jaguars' first win at EverBank Field in over a year.

Still, the interim head coach said he hasn't thought about the ramifications of such accomplishments.

"I am who I am and my record is what my record is," Marrone said. "I never felt like I had to stand up here and say in college I took over a poor team or in the NFL I took over a poor team so therefore when you look at the record you’re going to see these numbers. I mean people are going to use it, work it each way. Obviously I’m going to spin it always the better way, but I understand that. I don’t look at that because you are who you are. If you try to be someone you’re not, players see through that, media sees through that, everybody sees through that. At the end of the day you’re a phony and never going to make it anyway. I am who I am. I feel comfortable in doing things."

