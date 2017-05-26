Doug Marrone on Calais Campbell: 'Couldn't ask for anything better'

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell shows off his new jersey during his introductory press conference. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, WTLV)

The Jaguars moved swiftly during free agency to bring in veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

The pass rusher signed a four-year, $60 million deal in March after flirting with a return to his hometown with the Denver Broncos.

After playing nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell was ready for a change of scenery. However, Jacksonville seemed like an odd fit for a 30-year-old lineman hoping to get back to the Super Bowl.

Now manning the strong-side defensive end spot for the Jaguars, Campbell has fit right into his new surroundings. Head Coach Doug Marrone is pretty pleased with his early returns after a massive investment by the franchise.

“Calais, couldn’t ask for anything better," Marrone said. "I really couldn’t. You go around, you do your research, you talk to people and everyone’s like we love him, he’s going to be a great pro, he’s going to do all this stuff. You never know."

Campbell has already shown the ability to rush the passer in his first few practices. It's not a surprise, considering he produced 56.5 sacks in nine seasons with the Cardinals.

Marrone has spoken to others about Campbell. He said on Friday that Campbell is as good as advertised.

"Everything that I’ve heard about him – shoot at Corky Rodgers ceremony, I ran into someone from Bolles [High School] and he was like, ‘I played at the University of Miami with Calais and I’m just going to tell you, the best guy, the best’ and he hit every nail on the head so I couldn’t be more pleased, I really couldn't," Marrone said.

"I think he’s outstanding.”

