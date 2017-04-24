Marrone shakes up Jaguars' locker room, plans to do the same with the offensive line

Doug Marrone left the Buffalo Bills head coaching position aftter an ownership change and had success as a college head coach at Syracuse. Has been the Jaguars offensive line coach for two years. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Getty Images)

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone isn't much for flash or flare.

There is no glitz or glamor to his way of thinking. He doesn't make superficial moves when it comes to his roster. Everything he does has a purpose.

From swapping around lockers to forcing offensive linemen to move around the lineup, Marrone has a method to his madness.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Marrone has learned from his previous stops as a head coach. He understands what works and what doesn't.

After he was hired permanently as head coach in January, Marrone made a few changes. He made sure the chemistry throughout the locker room wasn't solely based on position groups.

"You have all the offensive linemen sitting here, you have all the defensive backs sitting here, you have all the quarterbacks, so you go into meetings with them, you lift in your groups, you go out individual [sessions] with those groups," Marrone said. "It’s an opportunity that I see as a head coach to mix people up to where you can start working on some type of team chemistry. That’s just something I believe in.”

The process to switch out the lockers wasn't all that difficult. In fact, it was seemingly more of a puzzle game than a management exercise.

“I just put all of the numbers in there, shook them up, threw one out and said ‘okay, he gets there,'" Marrone said. "And if it was the same position [next to each other], then we put them back in. Shook them up, put them all up and laid them all out.”

Marrone will be shaking up more than just his locker room this offseason. He plans to also mix and match the unit that he used to coach.

The former offensive line boss will ask the unit to shuffle itself throughout the offseason. Some guards will play tackle and some tackles may play guard. It's Marrone's way of testing his troops' versatility.

"When we start and get on the field with the players, we’re going to move – when I say move, don’t take it like we’re changing – we’re going to move players around and make sure position – see what types of positions they play," Marrone said. "See what the depth is and how we can get it to where it’s right for us. I think from that standpoint, when we start to go through the OTAs and move them around, I’m not going to be able to say ‘Hey, this guy can play’ because I don’t ever believe during OTAs, you’re going to figure out who can play because you haven’t had pads on."

The shuffling of the line will seemingly stretch into training camp. Marrone wants to see contact before making decisions.

"You haven’t hit, you haven’t done those things, but you can sometimes say who can’t play in those situations," Marrone said.

With the NFL Draft just days away, Marrone is still figuring out his roster. He has put most of his focus on the players that he already has onboard.

"Right now my sole my focus – I shouldn’t say total – is on the [78] players that we have here now," said Marrone.

"Getting them ready, getting them ready to play. The draft, I don’t know who is going to be there at four or the second or third. So in my mind as a coach, those players if they can come in and help this football team, great, let’s go. But I want to make sure the players here are doing everything they possibly can to get ready.”

Following the draft, Marrone will focus on his new recruits during rookie minicamp on May 10. After about a month of workouts, his players will leave for a break before training camp.

Chances are, there will be more strategic changes when they return to EverBank Field in July.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV