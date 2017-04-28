ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) pass blocks during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Washington Huskies on December 31, 2016, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Scott Donaldson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

The Jaguars made a statement with their second round pick on Friday night.

Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson was projected as a first round pick heading into NFL Draft weekend. The Jaguars secured his rights with the second pick of the second round.

The Jaguars used a sixth-round pick to move up one spot for the lineman, who started 43 games at left tackle in the SEC.

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell spoke to the local media immediately after the pick was made. He made one thing clear: Robinson will stay at tackle.

In fact, he may be the Jaguars' starting left tackle in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

“I’m extremely comfortable," Robinson said about playing left tackle.

"I got all the confidence in the world in my abilities. It’s just important getting in, coming in, picking up the system as fast as I can, showing improvement to my coaches and teammates and that I’m a reliable guy that’s dependable and I’m going to go to work each and every day.”

The Jaguars want to start the best five players and clearly believe Robinson will be one of them. Even after trading for veteran Branden Albert, the Jaguars want Robinson to compete for the left tackle job.

“We’ll start the best player," Caldwell said.

Both Robinson and Albert have the versatility to play left guard. Albert has played several games as an interior linemen. Robinson was projected to move to guard by most draft pundits. It's a win-win situation for the Jaguars.

Albert is skipping out on voluntary workouts during the offseason program. Caldwell said the pick wasn't made to send a message to the veteran. The general manager understands the voluntary nature of this phase of the offseason.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a reaction, but we got to make sure that we got our bases covered," Caldwell said.

However, Caldwell admitted that the Jaguars would not re-work Albert's contract, which was obtained in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March.

Robinson, who stands 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, will likely be the starting left tackle at rookie minicamp and for the rest of the voluntary workouts. If Albert's absence extends in mandatory minicamp, Robinson will have a clear edge moving into training camp.

Caldwell said the Jaguars not will cut Albert, despite his absence.

Speaking to reporters after being selected the Jaguars, Robinson said he was willing to compete with a veteran and felt comfortable fighting for the job.

