Cover Man in the Middle: Aaron Colvin 'vital' to Jaguars' success in the secondary

Oct 23, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin prepares to play in what could be his final game in Jacksonville as a member of the home team, his coaches and teammates are singing his praises.

The former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma has been through a lot over the last four years. He has endured a few injuries, been suspended for four games and taken a backseat to more heralded cornerbacks.

Throughout it all, he has kept his performance at a high level. The 26-year-old has never produced flashy stats, making the majority of his work undefined to the average spectator.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Surrounded by Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and veteran safeties Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson, it's been easy for Colvin to slide under-the-radar this season.

The secondary has been the linchpin to a large portion of the Jaguars' success this year. Colvin's bosses and peers believe he deserves a big chunk of the credit for the high-level of play.

"The guy that [outside spectators] miss out on is [Colvin]," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Thursday.

"He's out there more than half the snaps and he's a vital part of what we've been able to do, as far as our pass defense, so I think he gets overlooked when you're talking about that whole group back there."

Colvin started the offseason in a walking boot, still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the final game of the 2016 season.

He was sidelined for the majority of training camp. The fourth-year cornerback failed to make an appearance in the preseason until the finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

%

Dec 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

%

There were questions as to whether he would be able to perform early on in the regular season. However, Colvin stepped up after his limited preseason and played in all 16 regular-season games.

Colvin wasn't just the third cornerback on the depth chart.

He played 700 snaps on defense, equating to 68 percent of the overall plays for the unit. He also contributed to special teams, performing on 24 percent of the snaps in the game's third phase.

"As the season has gone along, he's gotten better and better every week, to the point where we feel, I feel great when he's out there," Marrone said.

"I think he's a very good tackler, he plays some [special] teams for us. If something happens with one of our corners, there's no issue with him going out there. There's a great amount of flexibility with him."

According to Pro Football Focus, Colvin allowed 45 catches for 317 yards on 62 targets during the regular season. While he allowed a catch rate of 72.6 percent, those receptions led to just seven yards per completion.

Colvin didn't allow a touchdown during the regular season. He secured the middle of the field when opposing quarterbacks tried to avoid the Jaguars' two Pro Bowl cornerbacks.

"It's extremely important," said Perry Fewell, Jaguars defensive backs coach, regarding Colvin's presence in nickel defense. "That third receiver that's what we play against more often than not."

Colvin hasn't just been an asset in coverage. He has also been a significant boost against opposing offense's running attacks.

"He doesn't get enough credit for what he does in the run game," Fewell said. "He fits our runs, he's part of our eight-man front fitting our runs and he does an excellent job as far as that's concerned."

%

Dec 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) on a defensive two-point attempt after a blocked kick against San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

%

Colvin has embraced his role among the Jaguars' flashier secondary members. He has even helped mentor locker-room neighbor and rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

He is a company man.

"Just an extreme professional, always prepared," Fewell said. "You hear the term 'do your job,' he's just a guy that does his job, day in and day out. He does it in such a way that it probably goes unnoticed by the general fan but by us as a coaching staff and his teammates, we realize how valuable he is."

Colvin's biggest supporter in the locker room is Ramsey. The Jaguars' starting cornerback has been promoting his veteran teammate throughout the year, giving credit where credit is due.

"I think he is super value to what success we are having this year," Ramsey said earlier this week.

"Particularly because a lot of teams, they don't attack me and A.J. [Bouye] all the time. So, when you have somebody else who is also holding their own, even though he's not getting the credit he deserves, it's nice because at times people don't want to continue to attack him."

Colvin will head into free agency in March. It remains to be seen how the Jaguars or the player will handle that situation.

Ramsey clearly wants him back in teal, gold and black next season.

"AC's value to the team and the secondary in general is through the roof," Ramsey said.

Colvin's value will be assessed by the Jaguars this offseason. He may have the opportunity to earn a bigger paycheck elsewhere.

Both sides still have several weeks to figure it out.

Regardless of what happens in a few months, Colvin has made an impact on and off the field for a thriving Jaguars franchise.

He will now look to expand his resume Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV-TV