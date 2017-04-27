Could the Jaguars add more picks by trading veterans?

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Paul Posluszny #51 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 27, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Tom Szczerbowski)

The Jaguars have several needs entering the NFL Draft.

While they have eight draft picks, the Jaguars would be wise to seek out more assets.

The franchise may not want to trade down from their initial selections to add draft picks and that's completely understandable.

The Jaguars pick very early in every round and that obviously offers better options than picking later.

If the Jaguars don't plan to deal their own picks to add to their total, they may look into dealing some of their veterans.

A new regime is in place and the Jaguars feel like they have tradable assets among the holdovers from last season.

"I think we have assets on the roster, whether or not we are willing to part with them or whether a team is willing to give us good value for them is another story," General Manager Dave Caldwell said. "There are guys we could trade, but there are guys we are not going to trade.”

The team recently dealt fourth-year defensive end Chris Smith to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2018 conditional draft pick.

Looking at the current roster, there are a few holdovers who could potentially fetch a Day 3 pick in return. With the roster set 78, it could prevent the Jaguars from cutting a veteran for nothing.

Paul Posluszny

The veteran linebacker was recently moved to the strong side, where he has never played. After working as a middle linebacker for nearly all of his career, Posluszny will need to make the tough transition to SAM linebacker. He will play closer to the line of scrimmage and probably see his playing time drop significantly. Instead of forcing the veteran to learn a new position, where he could potentially fail, the Jaguars could deal him for a late-round pick or two.

Aaron Colvin

The fourth-year cornerback is entering a contract year and will be the starting nickel cornerback this season. It's likely that Colvin sees himself as more of a featured cornerback and he could pursue better opportunities next offseason. Instead of letting Colvin walk in a year, perhaps they'll decide to get some value for him now. The Jaguars could target a cornerback early to fill out depth and then deal Colvin on Day 3.

T.J. Yeldon

The former second round pick hasn't been able to serve as a bell cow running back during his time in Jacksonville. He has dealt with injuries during his first two seasons in Jacksonville and could be replaced early in this year's draft. The Jaguars can't trade Chris Ivory due to his contract's dead money, but they can deal the younger of the two incumbent featured backs. The team could then use that pick to fill another need.

Marcedes Lewis

The Jaguars are in a weird spot at tight end. The team could clearly upgrade the position in the draft, but they also already have some young developing talent there. Lewis is the veteran outlier at the position. He is nearing the end of his career and could be used as a key blocking tight end elsewhere. If the Jaguars spend an early pick on a tight end, it may make sense to trade Lewis, so the younger talent can continue to grow.

Chad Henne

If the Jaguars add a young quarterback in this draft, they may not have room on the roster for Henne. The veteran quarterback has been a mentor for Blake Bortles. Entering his fourth season, Bortles' can only learn so much from Henne. Perhaps, a team that drafts a quarterback without a veteran on the roster would be willing to deal for Henne, who could mentor another young passer.

