Tom Coughlin says Jaguars weren't interested in Colin Kaepernick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars' front office was never interested Colin Kaepernick, but that doesn't mean the decision makers are completely opposed to adding another player at the quarterback position.

When the Jaguars decided to briefly host a quarterback competition between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne, national media pundits suggested Kaepernick should enter the fray.

From there, several local media outlets addressed the possibility. Eventually, it became a daily discussion for Jaguars fans.

Evidently, it wasn't a frequent topic within the football operations office at EverBank Field.

"We did the study, the research and we weren’t interested,” Jaguars football executive Tom Coughlin said on a conference call with local media Saturday.

The Jaguars decided to stick with what they had on the roster. Bortles and Henne battled for a little over a week.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone anointed Bortles as his Week 1 starter prior to the preseason finale. In the practices since Bortles has regained his job, Coughlin has noticed an improvement.

“Well the fact that I think he’s paid strict attention to his fundamentals, I think he’s done better at that," Coughlin said. "You know in studying and making this thing an open duel and then feeling as if he won the job, we’ve kind of gone over that hurdle, so let’s play.”

While Bortles is set to start against the Houston Texans on September 10, he could potentially lose the job down the road. The Jaguars have other options on the roster.

The Jaguars kept all three of their quarterbacks, including Brandon Allen, following Saturday's final cuts.

Despite having Bortles, Henne and Allen on the roster, Coughlin will continue to keep his eye on the quarterback market, as he does with every position.

“Let me say this, remember now the entire scouting operation—the personnel department—has been engaged in research and study of other teams and their rosters, who may become available and in areas in particular where we have concerns and needs," Coughlin said.

"As you go through this whole process, it’s your entire personnel department, Coach Marrone of course and the entire coaching staff, Dave Caldwell and myself. There is a lot of research and a lot of study that goes into this. You asked about quarterbacks – you’re always looking for any player that will help your team get better. It doesn’t matter what position it is. We have done homework in all areas.”

