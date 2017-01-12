Coughlin: 'I have a vested interest in the historical presence and success of the Jaguars'

New Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin addresses the media at his introductory press conference. (Photo Courtesy: Brian Chojnacki, First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - He wasn't wearing a cape. Spandex probably isn't his style. He isn't one to evoke a "Wham!" or "Pow" at a press conference.

But on Thursday, former Jaguars head coach and new executive vice president Tom Coughlin was a returning superhero for a fan base eagerly asking to be rescued from obscurity and hopelessness.

Much like in the Adam West "Batman" series of the 1960's, Coughlin received a colorful introduction.

Owner Shad Khan said it was an honor to hire him. General manager Dave Caldwell called him a future Hall of Fame inductee. New head coach Doug Marrone said he waited 24 years to work with his new boss.

However, much like Superman, Coughlin made it about those around him.

"While I am thrilled to be back, it’s not about me," Coughlin said.

"It’s not about any one individual. It’s about team. It’s about the concept of team, of team above self, of unselfish commitment to team. Team above all else will define the Jaguars moving forward. Leadership today is about serving others."

Coughlin will have a large part in the team's success, whether he wants to make it about himself or not. According to Khan, Coughlin will have the final say when it comes to football operations.

“Well, I think that we’ve got the three key people that are leading the football operation, and most decisions, I think, come to a natural conclusion on what the right thing is," Khan said.

"But if in a circumstance it wasn’t [a natural conclusion] then obviously Tom heads the football operations, so he would be making the final decision.”

Coughlin's triumphant return to Jacksonville was important to him. He was the team's first head coach and he takes pride in the organization's growth.

"I told Mr. Khan a few weeks ago that I have a vested interest in the historical presence and success of the Jacksonville Jaguars here in Jacksonville, Florida," Coughlin said. "I believe our great fans deserve a team that they can be proud of. Will this be easy? Of course not. If it was easy, anybody could do it."

During the hiring process, Marrone was one of Coughlin's two suggestions when it came to head coaching candidates. Obviously, Khan and Caldwell agreed with Coughlin on the former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse head coach.

“Well I think I was well aware of Doug as a player," Coughlin said.

"I was well aware of Doug when he first got into coaching in New Orleans. And then when Doug was the head coach at Syracuse University, we began to talk more often. He would come to visit me in New York and we remained in touch that way. We talked when he was a head coach in Buffalo. We played against each other in the Hall of Fame game, so our knowledge of one another is extensive.”

Marrone's early memories of Coughlin were not as pleasant. However, as he recalled his first experience with Coughlin, Marrone garnered laughs.

“For me, it’s a little bit different," Marrone said. "When I first decided to go into coaching, Coach [Coughlin] was playing a bowl game down here in Florida. You know, he’s obviously very difficult to get to. I was able to, through maybe my New York ways, try to find coach’s number, which you couldn’t get from anyone, I found out the hotel that the team was staying in, and I was able to find out a room number. And probably about 10 p.m. at night, it was late, I remember calling coach, saying ‘Coach Coughlin, my name is Doug Marrone. I’m a Syracuse University graduate. I’ve played in the league, and I would like an opportunity to be a graduate assistant.’ I knew I was in trouble right away. First, I’m guessing, that Coach was [thinking] who the hell gave out this number? How did this guy call? I hope, Judy, I did not wake you up at the time. He said ‘send your resume in, and we’ll see where we go from there’ and the phone hung up. So for me, this is about 24 years ago I think. I told coach, 24 years, I’m finally working for you now.”

Coughlin - along with Caldwell and Marrone - acknowledged that Blake Bortles is "our quarterback."

Still, the three-headed leadership group refused to discuss the rest of the roster or the coaching staff. Coughlin said he hasn't focused on the roster just as of yet.

“I wouldn’t talk about any of that at this point in time," Coughlin said. "I’d have to spend more time and then that will, basically, remain internal.”

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach took the executive job because he is ready to move on from calling plays.

“No, I think this is the role that I really anticipated and wanted at this point in my career," Coughlin said. And the idea of being able to discuss whatever the possibility might be is what I was expressing, but this is the role that I really want.”

