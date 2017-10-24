Corey Grant on Leonard Fournette missing Week 7: 'He actually did want to play'

Oct 15, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was forced to sit out of the Jaguars' Week 7 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. The rookie superstar suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville was able to get by with running backs Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant. During an interview on Monday's episode of the Teal and Black Blitz on SportsRadio930, Grant said Fournette really wanted to be on the field with his teammates.

"He actually did want to play," Grant said. "Just to see him and watch him in the locker room, because it really just came down to [Sunday] when he made the decision. It wasn't really a good idea to risk that [in] the situation and to go in with the bye week, it was best to let Chris, T.J. and I take the workload and let him heal up and get ready for the rest of the season because it's going to be a long one."

Fournette currently ranks fourth in the league with 596 rushing yards. He is on pace for 1,490 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns this season.

Fournette has been a workhorse for the Jaguars through the first six games of his career. He has scored in every game and has seemingly been the most consistent aspect of the Jaguars' offense.

Heading into the bye week, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was unwilling to jump to any conclusions on when Fournette would return. Marrone said he didn't want to provide a false update on his running back.

Fournette said prior to the Week 7 win over the Colts that he was likely to play. Obviously, plans changed but his desire to hit the field did not.

The rookie wants back into the action but it's clear the Jaguars won't force him into an unfavorable situation. If Fournette can't make it back after the bye week, the Jaguars will have to continue to rely on the trio of Ivory, Yeldon and Grant.

