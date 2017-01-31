PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 10: Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on August 10, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Giants defeated the Steelers 18-13. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) (Photo: George Gojkovich, 2013 George Gojkovich)

Throughout the off-season, First Coast News will be taking a look at the new Jaguars coaching staff members through the eyes of their former players or executives. Today's focus is on new Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

The Jaguars recently hired a longtime Tom Coughlin assistant to run their offensive line this season.

Pat Flaherty was named the Jaguars' offensive line coach shortly after Doug Marrone was announced as the team's new head coach. Flaherty has run a zone blocking scheme over the last few years and he was one of the few assistants to coach under Coughlin during his entire tenure with the New York Giants.

Flaherty has developed the likes of Chris Snee, Shaun O'Hara, Rich Seubert, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg and Will Beatty over the last two decades. His work, especially with interior linemen, was extremely beneficial to the organization that won two Super Bowls while he was on the staff.

First Coast News spoke with Snee - who is also Coughlin's son-in-law - to get a better idea of what Jaguars offensive linemen should expect from their new boss.

"What [Flaherty] taught me was how to be a pro," Snee said. "He then made technique changes. Some guys had to adjust more than others. But at the same time, if he knows something works for you, he'll allow you to use that technique even though that might not be the one he prefers."

Snee played his entire 10-year career under Coughlin and Flaherty. He said that Flaherty was able to teach all sorts of blocking schemes throughout his tenure.

"The main thing for me was that he taught me to prepare for every opponent," Snee said. "To be critical in the analysis of myself to get better. There were frequent notebooks being filled out on not only my opponents but myself."

There is likely to be some heavy movement on the Jaguars offensive line this year after a disappointing campaign last season. Both guard positions and both tackle positions could see some change this off-season.

Snee believes Flaherty can handle the potential transitions.

"We got spoiled here with the Giants," Snee said. "We had the same group for six years but then we had to adjust and incorporate new guys as other guys were released or retired. He allowed us to kind of control the room. When I say us, I mean the veterans."

Snee also noted that Flaherty is a believer in mixing and matching the players along the offensive line to prepare for injuries. In some cases, Flaherty switched players' positions permanently.

"That's another thing he does during practice," Snee said.

"He'll rotate guys doing multiple positions. He's got it all figured out before practice. If he wants a guy to get a certain amount of snaps at center, they're going to get those snaps on top of their normal workload. Guys are constantly rotating in and out, which prepares you for if a guy goes down, some experience - albeit in practice - puts in some experience at that position. Therefore, you have confidence in that situation in that position."

The Jaguars suffered through a litany of injuries along the line last season, especially at the left guard position, so being prepared for possible in-game switches should be a plus.

Flaherty's experience and ability to coach to his players' strengths should make him a valuable asset for the Jaguars offense moving forward.

