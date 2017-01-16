Reports: Jaguars interview former 49ers and Eagles head coach Chip Kelly

Jan 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly addresses the media after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levis Stadium Seahawks defeated the 49ers 25-23. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly arrived in Jacksonville on Sunday, two independent sources told First Coast News.

On Monday, Kelly was interviewed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in reference to a position on the team's offensive staff, according to multiple reports. Hays Carlyon of 1010XL was the first report the interview.

Kelly interviewed for the head coaching job earlier this month, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With experience in both college and the NFL, Kelly is seen as an offensive guru based on his work with the Oregon Ducks and Philadelphia Eagles. He is known for his fast-paced, read option-based offense.

Under Kelly's leadership, Nick Foles produced 27 passing touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2013 season. Running back LeSean McCoy led the league in rushing yards during the same campaign. The Eagles made the playoffs in Kelly's first season at the helm after posting a 10-6 record.

After the playoff season, Kelly's record was 16-15 with the Eagles and he was fired before Week 17 of the 2015 season. Kelly was hired by the San Francisco 49ers last off-season but he posted a 2-14 record and was fired earlier this month.

Kelly's NFL coaching record in 28-35. His teams went 46-7 under his leadership at Oregon.

Kelly has a familiarity with Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin from their NFC East rivalry.

