Walters says Jaguars' offense will be different this season, claims WR competition is a 'good thing'

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Jaguars wide receiver Bryan Walters is known as the king of recreational sports in the team's locker room.

He is considered to be among the best golfers on the team. He also reigns supreme as the top ping pong player of the group.

Unfortunately for Walters and several of his teammates, the team's new leadership group has eliminated the ping pong table from the locker room.

"I love playing ping pong, I'll just have to do it somewhere else and not within the confines of this stadium," Walters said on Friday at The Players Championship.

The lack of a ping pong table isn't the only change facing Walters and his teammates.

Nathaniel Hackett has become the permanent offensive coordinator after a nine-week stint as the interim play-caller last season.

In a conversation with First Coast News, the veteran wide receiver said there would be some changes to the playbook now that Hackett is fully in charge of the offense.

"The terminology, yeah, it's different," Walters said. "All in all, there are only so many routes a team can have. You can't re-write the whole football offense so it's very similar."

Walters produced 22 receptions for 217 receiving yards and a touchdown in the final five games of last season under Hackett's guidance. He has become a dependable slot receiver when called upon.

Walters re-signed with the team in March. He has spent the last few months getting stronger physically in hopes of expanding his role this year.

He will be tested this offseason. The Jaguars have brought in some young talent to add to their already impressive wide receiver group.

The team drafted Dede Westbrook in the fourth round of last month's NFL Draft. They also signed Syracuse's Amba Etta-Tawo and UCLA's Kenneth Walker in undrafted free agency.

That trio joins Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Arrelious Benn, Shane Wynn, Rashad Greene and Walters.

"The best thing I can do, and what I've done my entire career: you don't worry about it," Walters said. "What other people do has no effect on what you do. You have to play your game, that's all you can give them."

Walters believes his destiny is in his own hands. A career underdog, Walters is familiar with the struggles of competition.

"I'll go out there and play my game and if it's good enough, bad enough, whatever it is, that's all I can control at the moment, so you don't worry about all of the outside guys coming in," Walters said. "If you're going to have a good team, you've got to have good competition, so I think it's a good thing."

Along with the wide receiver competition, an upgraded running game should help the offense.

The Jaguars drafted running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick and he is expected to add a lot of power to a department that struggled mightily last season.

"I mean, that's everything," Walters said. "Every successful team - offensively - has a good running game like that for the most part. The more pressure you can put on the [defensive backs] because everyone is trying to stop the run, so the DBs are singled out, the better for us receivers."

