Breaking down the Jaguars' initial 53-man roster following final cuts

The Jaguars made 37 moves over the weekend to comply with the league's 53-man roster limit deadline.

Jacksonville's initial regular season roster may not stay intact for very long as the team will probably look to make improvements through the waiver wire.

While more moves are likely to come, it's worth taking a look at how the roster developed after an entire offseason of competition.

Below you'll find the initial 53-man roster broken up by position:

Quarterback (3, 3)

Blake Bortles, Chad Henne, Brandon Allen

Thoughts: Bortles is the starter for Week 1. We will see where he goes from there. He must limit his turnovers and lead the Jaguars to victories early on.

Henne will be the backup. However, he could see some starts down the road. The same could be said for Brandon Allen, who played well enough to warrant a third quarterback spot.

Running Back (4, 7)

Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant

Thoughts: The Jaguars are keeping four running backs. It was evident when the team decided not to play Grant in the preseason finale.

Fournette is expected to play in Week 1 and should share a bit of the workload early on. His foot injury doesn't appear to be serious, but there is no reason to overwork him early. Fournette should eventually be able to be an every-down back this season.

Ivory and Yeldon will back up Fournette early on. Yeldon is dealing with a hamstring injury, which may force him to miss some time. When he returns to the lineup, Yeldon will be the third-down back, while Ivory focuses on short-yardage plays.

Grant is likely to be the starting kickoff returner. He will probably have a package of offensive plays this season.

Fullback (1, 8)

Tommy Bohanon

Thoughts: The Jaguars will employ a fullback this season. Bohanan has three years of NFL experience to lean on.

Wide Receiver (6, 14)

Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Arrelious Benn

Thoughts: Robinson, Lee and Hurns make up an outstanding trio of receivers. If Lee (ankle) is cleared to play in Week 1, Bortles should have plenty of weapons against the Houston Texans.

Robinson is looking to rebound from a down year last season and he has been the best player on the Jaguars this offseason. Lee - when healthy - is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands.

Hurns will likely handle the slot duties for the Jaguars early on. Cole, Westbrook and Benn will back up the starters and contribute on special teams.

Cole and Westbrook were standouts in the preseason and will likely see some time on offense this year. Benn is a special teams ace, who could also see action on offense if injuries happen.

Tight End (3, 17)

Marcedes Lewis, Ben Koyack, Neal Sterling

Thoughts: The Jaguars surprisingly cut Alex Ellis Saturday. Veteran Mychal Rivera was placed on season-ending injured reserve Friday.

Those moves mean the Jaguars will keep just three tight ends to start the season. Lewis will lead the group as an extremely reliable blocker. Koyack offers a nice mix of blocking and receiving upside. Sterling is likely to be the primary pass-catching tight end for the Jaguars.

Offensive Line (9, 26)

Cam Robinson, Patrick Omameh, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jermey Parnell, Tyler Shatley, Josh Wells, Earl Watford, Jeremiah Poutasi

Thoughts: Robinson, Linder, Cann and Parnell have basically been locked into starting jobs since early on in camp.

It's unclear who will lineup at left guard, but the Jaguars will have options. Omameh, Shatley and Watford all have starting experience and can play the position. Poutasi can play guard or tackle, while Wells is likely to be the swing tackle this season.

The Jaguars could look for upgrades along the line on the waiver wire.

Defensive Line (9, 35)

Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Abry Jones, Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot, Dante Fowler, Sheldon Day, Michael Bennett, Stefan Charles

Thoughts: The starters have been set since March. The Jaguars are hoping to get more pressure on the quarterback with this front. Ngakoue, Jackson and Campbell have all proven to be proficient in that area. Jones was paid a lot of money to handle double teams and stop the run.

The Jaguars are only going with four defensive ends. Smoot and Fowler figure to rotate into the lineup on obvious pass rushing situations. Fowler is likely to be the first lineman off the bench.

Bennett and Day will back up Jackson, while Charles will be the reserve behind Jones.

Linebacker (6, 41)

Telvin Smith, Paul Posluszny, Myles Jack, Hayes Pullard, Blair Brown, Lerentee McCray

Thoughts: The Jaguars will roll with six linebackers to start the season.

Smith will play WILL linebacker, Jack will play SAM linebacker and Posluszny will man the middle. That lineup was decided after the Jaguars felt Posluszny was the better fit at MIKE linebacker.

Pullard has been around for two seasons and can play weak-side or middle linebacker. Brown is a rookie who will mostly play on special teams. McCray is a converted 3-4 outside line/defensive end who should get some time at SAM linebacker. McCray's versatility allowed the Jaguars to go light at defensive end.

Cornerback (5, 46)

Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Aaron Colvin, Tyler Patmon, Jalen Myrick

Thoughts: The Jaguars will feature the best cornerback trio (on paper) in the AFC. However, none of them have played together in a game due to injuries. The cornerbacks will need to build chemistry throughout the season.

Patmon made plenty of plays during training camp and legitimately was the fourth best cornerback this offseason. Myrick, a seventh-round pick, rarely stood out during training camp. Despite that lack of flash, the rookie does have notable speed and kick return ability.

Safety (4, 50)

Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church, Peyton Thompson, Jarrod Wilson

Thoughts: This was the most predictable group on the roster. Gipson looks way more comfortable since the Jaguars switched up the defense and brought in Church. The free agent addition has formed a bond with Gipson, helping out the communication in the secondary.

Thompson is a special teams ace who has the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. His versatility allowed the Jaguars to keep five cornerbacks, despite injury concerns from their starters. Wilson showed a lot of potential last season and he could be in for a bigger role moving forward.

Special Teams

Jason Myers (K), Brad Nortman (P), Matt Overton (LS

Thoughts: Nortman's job was never called into question this offseason, as he has been relatively consistent since joining the Jaguars last year. Overton replaced Carson Tinker when the incumbent starter suffered a torn ACL in training camp practice.

Myers dealt with some adversity early in the preseason, but was able to right his wrongs in the final two preseason games. Myers may still be on a tight leash moving forward, but at least he made the initial roster.

