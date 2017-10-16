‘Boycott Jags' banner flies above EverBank Field before Jaguars game

(Photo: Florida Times-Union)

Before the Jaguars took the field Sunday, a plane took to the skies above EverBank Field and Jacksonville’s downtown with a message for fans:

“Be American. Boycott the Jags & the NFL.”

A banner with the message was seen high above the stadium more than two hours before Sunday’s kickoff between the Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, the first home game since the Jaguars took a stand in London on Sept. 24, two days after President Trump’s suggestion that protesting players should be fired for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

In London, Jaguars owner Shad Khan joined his players along the sideline during the anthem and linked arms with the players standing on either side of him. Some Jaguars players – as well as some from opponent Baltimore Ravens – joined more than 130 other NFL players who sat, knelt or raised their fists in protest before games that day.

At a conference in Chicago on Friday, Khan called Trump “the great divider.”

“What [Trump] has done is shown leadership as the great divider, not uniter. We are used to being warm and fuzzy and cuddled. Well, it’s a different time,” Crain’s Chicago Business, which hosted the event, quoted Khan as saying.

Crain’s quoted Khan as saying, that because of Trump, “politics and the Western World will never be the same again.” And that, “a lot of the stuff like football [that] Trump does is highly calculated — he looks for issues that you can touch and it will blow people up.”

NFL owners are planning to meet this week in New York, where the national anthem will be a key topic of discussion. The Associated Press obtained a memo to owners from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans and that the league needs “to move past this controversy.”

