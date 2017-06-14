Jaguars News and Notes: Bortles discusses center rotation, Snee hired as scout

Football: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles (5) calling signals with Luke Bowanko (70) during game vs San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. San Diego, CA 9/28/2014 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X158723 TK1 ) (Photo: John W. McDonough)

The offensive line shuffle in Jacksonville has forced Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles to work with three different centers.

Brandon Linder, Luke Bowanko and Tyler Shatley are all receiving center and guard snaps with the offense.

Each member of the trio has started games at center over the last three seasons. They have all snapped the ball to Bortles.

That history has led to an easier transition for Bortles, as he has worked with the center rotation during the offseason program.

“It’s been good because I’ve had a chance to play with all three guys that I’ve been working with," Bortles said on Wednesday. "Playing with Brandon most of last year, got Luke at the end of it. And then Luke’s rookie year [in 2014], we were together the whole time. Got Shatley a little bit during the season."

Linder is the incumbent at starting center, but it does seem like Bowanko and Shatley have a shot at this spot.

Linder excelled at right guard as a rookie and he could find his way back to that position if the coaching staff deems that one of his teammates is better at center.

Bortles seems content with taking snaps from any of the three linemen.

"It’s three guys that I’m pretty familiar with," Bortles said. "They’ve all been pretty good. [The coaching staff is] trying to figure out what our best group of five is and we’re still working that out.”

- The Jaguars have hired former New York Giants guard Chris Snee as a college scout. Snee won two Super Bowls with football executive Tom Coughlin, who is also his father-in-law, and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. He will assist Flaherty with coaching the offensive line during training camp.

- Defensive tackle Malik Jackson will host "A Night of Giving" at 3 Palm Grille on Thursday at 6 p.m. All proceeds to the charity event will benefit Malik's Gifts, "a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite all walks of life to support and serve at-risk children, military children, animal rescue missions and family emergency assistance in the local community."

- Jaguars rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught passes in individual drills on Wednesday after missing most of organized team activities and the first day of mandatory minicamp with an undisclosed injury.

Here's what head coach Doug Marrone had to say about Westbrook on Tuesday:

“I’ve got to say two I’m big on: coachability and availability. If you’re not coachable, you’re not going to be able to play. If you’re not available, you’re not going to be able to play. Biggest mistake I can make as a head coach is put somebody out there that isn’t ready or hasn’t practiced. I’m letting the fans down, I’m letting the team down, I’m letting you down, I’m letting everybody down. For me, you’ve got to earn that right so he’s not out there. He’s injured and we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to get him back.”

