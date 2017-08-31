Bortles, Fournette among Jaguars' healthy scratches in preseason finale against the Falcons

Blake Bortles (Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Jaguars will sit several starters and key role players in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.

Quarterback Blake Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Allen Robinson are all healthy scratches against Atlanta. Another two dozen healthy players will miss the game, including running back Corey Grant and rookie wide receiver Keelan Cole, which serves as a good sign for their roster statuses before Saturday's final cuts.

Tight end Mychal Rivera, fullback Marquez Williams, running back T.J. Yeldon, cornerback Doran Grant and linebacker Josh McNary missed practice this week due to injuries. Those players are also inactive.

OFFENSE:

· 5 QB Blake Bortles

· 7 QB Chad Henne

· 11 WR Marqise Lee

· 13 WR Rashad Greene Sr.

· 15 WR Allen Robinson

· 17 WR Arrelious Benn

· 24 RB T.J. Yeldon

· 27 RB Leonard Fournette

· 30 RB Corey Grant

· 33 RB Chris Ivory

· 37 FB Marquez Williams

· 65 C Brandon Linder

· 72 OL Josh Wells

· 74 OL Cam Robinson

· 78 OL Jermey Parnell

· 81 TE Mychal Rivera

· 84 WR Keelan Cole

· 88 WR Allen Hurns

· 89 TE Marcedes Lewis



DEFENSE:

· 20 CB Jalen Ramsey

· 21 CB A.J. Bouye

· 26 DB Doran Grant

· 39 FS Tashaun Gipson

· 42 SS Barry Church

· 44 LB Myles Jack

· 45 LB Josh McNary

· 50 LB Telvin Smith

· 51 LB Paul Posluszny

· 56 DE Dante Fowler Jr.

· 91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

· 93 DE Calais Campbell

· 94 DL Dawuane Smoot

· 95 NT Abry Jones

· 97 DT Malik Jackson

