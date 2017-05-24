Blake Bortles on Tom Coughlin's presence: 'I think it's good for everybody'

Jaguars football executive Tom Coughlin has been a guiding force both on and off the field this offseason.

He was influential when it came filling out the coaching staff. He has also been a source of knowledge for players and coaches on the practice field.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles believes Coughlin's presence has been a positive influence on the team's football operations.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

On Tuesday, the fourth-year player alluded to Coughlin's effectiveness as a sounding board for coaches and players alike.

"To have a guy like that in the building that you can talk to – I’m sure [Head Coach Doug Marrone], having another head coach in the building, a former head coach in the building who has been successful and has done some good thing – I think it’s good for everybody," Bortles said. "It allows everybody to have somebody to talk to, to help out. He has a ton of good information.”

The former New York Giants head coach has won two Super Bowls and had instant success with the Jaguars during his initial run with the franchise. He knows what it takes to win and he is sharing his strategies with his new coaching staff and young locker room.

“It’s cool," Bortles said. "It’s a unique dynamic. He was out there during stage two when we were out on the field."

Coughlin is a major advocate of limiting turnovers, especially at the quarterback position. He has helped surround Bortles with talent in hopes of limiting poor decisions.

"If you don’t turn the ball over, you’ll win football games," Bortles said, echoing Coughlin's line of thinking.

"That’s our focus. Turnovers are going to happen. We get that. You have to make sure to minimize them as much as possible and stay away from the stupid ones.”

Bortles has spent the offseason working on his mechanics, which will also help him avoid turnovers.

If he can avoid costly interceptions and help improve the Jaguars' win total significantly, Coughlin will have even more incentive to tutor the quarterback long-term.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV