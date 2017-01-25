Bartram Trail grad Peterman hopes to represent his high school in the NFL

MOBILE, Ala. – Jacksonville native and University of Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman has created a buzz amongst draft circles.

The 6-foot-2 inch, 225-pound passer looks the part of an NFL quarterback. He produced two impressive seasons as the starting quarterback the Panthers and is probably the top quarterback talent at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Peterman, a Bartram Trail graduate, committed to the University of Tennessee when he was coming out of high school. He spent three years with the Vols, but rarely saw the field.

He threw 43 total passes while at Tennessee. Still, for a guy that grew up in Gators country, Peterman looks back on his time with Tennessee and has no regrets.

“It was a little tough, as my brother and sister-in-law weren’t very supportive, being both Gator grads,” Peterman said. “But it was fun, they were happy for my opportunities there. I think it was a really good decision for me.”

His patience at Tennessee paid off, as he was given an opportunity by the man who recruited him as a high school prospect.

Jim Chaney, who served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Tennessee from 2009-2012, was hired for the same position at Pittsburgh in 2015.

Chaney, along with the talent on offense at Pittsburgh, encouraged Peterman to move on from the Vols.

“It was just a better opportunity for me,” Peterman said.

Pittsburgh has a history of sending quarterbacks to the NFL. From Dan Marino to Tom Savage, the NFL has seen its fair share of Panthers quarterbacks.

Still, that wasn’t the biggest appeal for Peterman.

“A little important,” Peterman said about Pittsburgh’s history of NFL quarterbacks. “I thought the main factor in deciding that was the fit. I thought I could be in that offense at the time with Coach Chaney, who had recruited me at Tennessee. And then, they had a great offense and players – arsenal players – around me that I think helped me.“

Peterman’s game took off at Pittsburgh. He completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 5,142 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions during his time as a two-year starter. He also ran for four touchdowns.

As a senior, Peterman offered up his best work. He produced 2,855 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns and had just seven interceptions.

“I thought I improved my accuracy, improve my anticipation and I think that’s what really separates at the next level,” Peterman said. “So I’m just hoping to keep working on those things and keep getting better.”

Peterman wants to work on his pocket mobility as he enters the professional ranks. He aspires to keep plays alive long enough to produce positive gains, even when the looks aren’t there.

“I think I could extend the play more, we had a great [offensive] line at Pitt,” Peterman said. “Sometimes the receivers aren’t open, I think Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, I think kind of extend the play a little longer.”

Peterman is projected to be drafted after the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. However, he isn’t focused on what the draft community is saying about him.

“I honestly don’t pay attention to draft boards,” Peterman said. “I think I can’t really do anything about them so there’s no reason to see them. And so much can change too, that I kind of just put the blinders on and go to work.”

The young quarterback could make history for his high school. He remains in touch with Bartram Trail head football coach Darrell Sutherland.

“I think that’d be real special for me,” Peterman said. “I’m a huge fan and advocate of Bartram Trail and what Coach Sutherland and he’s one of my life mentors, so to be – maybe – the first guy draft from Bartram Trail would be an extreme honor for me.”

Peterman plans to train in Boca Raton this off-season in preparation for the NFL Combine and his pro day. He is looking forward to spending draft weekend with his family in Jacksonville.

Always the athlete, Peterman said he plans to play golf as he awaits his NFL fate.

