Allen Hurns removed from injury report, expected to return for Jaguars' season finale

The Jaguars' ever-changing wide receiver group received some good news Friday.

Veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) was removed from the injury status report for Week 17. For the first time since Week 11, Hurns isn't ruled out or listed as questionable.

Hurns has been sidelined since the closing moments of the Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars have played musical chairs at wide receiver ever since.

Hurns is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

"He's really worked hard," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "Like I said last week, I thought he was close. Obviously, with the second week of practicing, he's good."

Hurns has spent the last several weeks rehabbing his ankle injury. After being a limited participant in practice over the last two weeks, he is finally ready to catch passes in a game.

Hurns plans on putting his inactive days behind him. He is ready for a playoff run, especially after what he's been through this season.

"It's been very tough, especially these past two weeks," Hurns said. "Going out there to practice, knowing you're not going to feel your best, you're going to feel pain and just pushing through it."

Hurns is looking to build off what he did earlier in the season.

Nicknamed "Mr. Consistent" during the first few weeks of the campaign, Hurns established himself as a reliable weapon for quarterback Blake Bortles.

While Hurns has been away from the lineup, the passing game has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

"The game is the hardest part," said Hurns.

"Your team is out there competing and you're not able to help. Guys like Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook, they make it a lot better, as far as them making plays. You're living through them but it's always tough to be mentally strong throughout this process."

Hurns is expected to return to the field for one of the coldest games of his NFL career this weekend. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees in Nashville when the Jaguars face the Titans.

"As far as the weather, you control what you can," said Hurns.

"For me, I haven't played in too many cold games but I think I'm mentally strong at blocking that out. The main thing you have to deal with is your hands and your feet are cold. Everything else you have to deal with it. The great thing for us is we're not sitting in the stands. We have heated benches, coats and things like that."

Hundreds of Jaguars fans are expected to travel to Tennessee to watch the season finale from the stands. They'll deal with the cold weather in order to root for the AFC South champions.

Hurns is looking forward to playing in front of the Jaguars' traveling fans. It's a sign of how far he and some of his teammates have come since they arrived in Jacksonville in 2014.

"It's cool, just seeing the difference from when I first got here to now," Hurns said. "Of course, when you win, you see more people. It's a great feeling, just seeing what this team has come to [be]."

