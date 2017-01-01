Kaye's Take: Five thoughts on the Jaguars' off-season and the head coaching search

Sep 25, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (left) talks with general manager Dave Caldwell prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

At 3-13, the Jaguars are due for some major changes this off-season.

General manager Dave Caldwell is charged with finding a new head coach. That's pretty much the only assurance heading into the offseason when it comes to the Jaguars front office.

Interim head coach Doug Marrone likely saw his shot at getting the permanent gig vanish faster than the Jaguars' 17-point lead on Sunday afternoon. That will likely lead to the departures of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, defensive coordinator Todd Wash and special teams coach Mike Mallory.

Heading into this offseason, the changes won't be limited to the coaching staff. The roster will have some serious turnaround to meet the expectations and scheme of the new head coach. It's important that Caldwell and the new head coach work together in harmony.

With the off-season now upon us, let's talk about the future:

1) The new head coach needs to be held accountable, even with early adversity. The biggest issue for the Jaguars, both in and out of the locker room, is a lack of accountability. Perception is reality and while the front office and former head coach Gus Bradley swore discipline was dished out behind closed doors, there were several players on the roster that felt like no one would actively be punished for their mistakes or indiscretions.

That's a problem that comes from the top. If your boss can get away with various problems, you'll assume you can follow suit. The new head coach can't let that impact his operation.

The Jaguars set an interesting precedent when it comes to patience and it didn't worked. Very few head coaches get the chances that Bradley was afforded for as long as he did.

The next head coach will likely assume he will get a similarly long leash. That can't happen.

Pressure is important and Jaguars ownership and management will need to do a better job of making sure players and coaches know that incompetence and poor performance will not be tolerated.

2) Caldwell needs to be open to suggestion. Whether it's about quarterback Blake Bortles or what type of mints he puts in his candy dish, Caldwell has to accept new ideas. This will be very important with the new coaching staff. If Caldwell loves a player, but he doesn't fit the new head coach's philosophy or scheme, there needs to be productive conversations in finding a solution.

For what it's worth, I think Caldwell has learned a lot from his four years as general manager. He had a solid offseason this year and there's a thought internally that this team is talented. He will have the year to prove he has grown in his role.

3) This off-season may be the most important in Jaguars history. Chances are you've read that before, but this upcoming off-season will either provide growth or set the Jaguars back 2-3 years (again). If you're keeping the general manager, you're trying to avoid another complete rebuild. If the new head coach and new talent (along with the existing group) can't provide positive results, it may lead to another long-term project.

This team hasn't made the playoffs since 2007. Patience is lacking for good reason.

4) No position should be considered settled on the Jaguars roster. Good teams consistently upgrade even the most stacked positions. Having Tom Brady hasn't stopped Bill Belichick from drafting several young apprentice quarterbacks. The Ravens didn't stop drafting safeties and linebackers because of Ed Reed and Ray Lewis. You have to think short-term and long-term.

A lot will be made of Bortles, but his position is far from the only group that needs work or competition. A new coach has to make the struggle real for even his top talent. If that means moving Myles Jack to WILL linebacker to compete with Telvin Smith or drafting a second round tight end and keeping Julius Thomas, it is what it is. When you're a young team with plenty of cap space and early draft picks, no position should be safe.

The Jaguars have to also be open to older talent to get them over the hump sooner than a rookie or a "high potential" young veteran. Age is a factor for all players, but the Jaguars are not in a place to be overly picky when it comes to top talent. They can't be foolish with cap space, but they have to take calculated risks.

5) The Jaguars need to make the right hire at head coach. I know that seems like an obvious suggestion, but they haven't made that hire yet. The Jaguars can't limit themselves to the search firm's "golden boy" or to previous relationships. This is an important hire and if it's the wrong one, the Jaguars will be set back quiet a bit.

This should be an in-depth process with no stone unturned. The Jaguars can't settle or rush in this search.

The Jaguars made the wrong hires in 2012 and 2013. Those results speak for themselves.

It's time to be thorough and thoughtful, because this will be a huge year for the team and its fan base.

