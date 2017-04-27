2017 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Jaguars add offensive talent to help Fournette, Bortles

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) blocks Clemson Tigers defensive end Austin Bryant (91) during the 2017 College Football National Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide on January 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

The Jaguars added a bruising running back in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The addition of LSU's Leonard Fournette will put a heavy emphasis on running the ball this season and beyond. Jacksonville's front office hopes Fournette will set the tone on offense and take pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles.

Moving on to Day 2 of the draft, the Jaguars still have plenty of holes to fill. They need at least one offensive guard, a tight end, a rotational pass rusher and cornerback depth. Luckily, all four positions still have talent entering Friday's portion of the selection process.

Below is a full Day 2 mock draft:

Second Round

33) Green Bay Packers (via Browns): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

34) Seattle Seahawks (via 49ers): Forrest Lamp, G/T, Western Kentucky

35) Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, T/G, Alabama

Rationale: The Jaguars select a college tackle who will likely start his NFL career as a guard. Robinson could play guard for a year or two and eventually move to right tackle when Jacksonville moves on from Jeremy Parnell. The Jaguars badly need offensive line help.

36) Chicago Bears: Kevin King, CB, Washington

37) Los Angeles Rams: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

38) Los Angeles Chargers: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan

39) New York Jets: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

40) Carolina Panthers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

41) Cincinnati Bengals: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

42) New Orleans Saints: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

43) Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

44) Buffalo Bills: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State

45) Arizona Cardinals: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

46) Indianapolis Colts: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

47) Baltimore Ravens: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

48) Minnesota Vikings: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

49) Washington Redskins: Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

51) Denver Broncos: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

52) Cleveland Browns (via Titans): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

53) Detroit Lions: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

54) Miami Dolphins: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple

55) New York Giants: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

56) Oakland Raiders: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

57) Houston Texans: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

58) Seattle Seahawks: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

59) Kansas City Chiefs: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

60) Dallas Cowboys: Budda Baker, FS, Washington

61) Green Bay Packers: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

62) Pittsburgh Steelers: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

63) Atlanta Falcons: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

64) Carolina Panthers (via Patriots): Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

Third Round

65) Cleveland Browns: Davis Webb, QB, California

66) San Francisco 49ers: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

67) San Francisco 49ers (via Bears): Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

68) Jacksonville Jaguars: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

Rationale: The Jaguars still need rotational pass rushers and Walker can play in a few spots along the line. The Jacksonville native keeps the tradition of in-state school picks alive and finds himself a nice spot in the defense. He could serve as Calais Campbell's backup on early downs and could also be a key fixture of the pass rush on third downs.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass as DeMarcus Walker #44 of the Florida State Seminoles defends in the first half during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2016 Getty Images)

69) Los Angeles Rams: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

70) New York Jets: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

71) Los Angeles Chargers: Marcus Maye, FS, Florida

72) New England Patriots (via Panthers): Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

73) Cincinnati Bengals: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

74) Baltimore Ravens (via Eagles): Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State

75) Buffalo Bills: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

76) New Orleans Saints: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

77) Arizona Cardinals: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

78) Baltimore Ravens: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

79) Minnesota Vikings: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

80) Indianapolis Colts: Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

81) Washington Redskins: Chad Hanson, WR, California

82) Denver Broncos: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

83) Tennessee Titans: Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M

84) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Mack, RB, USF

85) Detroit Lions: Trey Hendrickson, DE, FAU

86) Minnesota Vikings (via Dolphins): Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa

87) New York Giants: Duke Riley, LB, LSU

88) Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

89) Houston Texans: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

90) Seattle Seahawks: Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF

91) Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs): Marcus Sanders-Williams, FS, Utah

92) Dallas Cowboys: Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

93) Green Bay Packers: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

94) Pittsburgh Steelers: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

95) Seattle Seahawks (via Falcons): Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

96) New England Patriots: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

97) Miami Dolphins (comp): Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

98) Carolina Panthers (comp): Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

99) Philadelphia Eagles (comp via Ravens): Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

100) Tennessee Titans (comp via Rams): Desmond King, FS, Iowa

101) Denver Broncos (comp): Josh Jones, SS, NC State

102) Seattle Seahawks (comp): D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

103) New Orleans Saints (comp from Patriots via Browns): Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

104) Kansas City Chiefs (comp): Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

105) Pittsburgh Steelers (comp): Delano Hill, S, Michgan

106) Seattle Seahawks (comp): Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech

107) New York Jets (comp): JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

