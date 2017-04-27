2017 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Jaguars add offensive talent to help Fournette, Bortles

The Jaguars added a bruising running back in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
The addition of LSU's Leonard Fournette will put a heavy emphasis on running the ball this season and beyond. Jacksonville's front office hopes Fournette will set the tone on offense and take pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles.
Moving on to Day 2 of the draft, the Jaguars still have plenty of holes to fill. They need at least one offensive guard, a tight end, a rotational pass rusher and cornerback depth. Luckily, all four positions still have talent entering Friday's portion of the selection process.
Below is a full Day 2 mock draft:
Second Round
33) Green Bay Packers (via Browns): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
34) Seattle Seahawks (via 49ers): Forrest Lamp, G/T, Western Kentucky
35) Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, T/G, Alabama
Rationale: The Jaguars select a college tackle who will likely start his NFL career as a guard. Robinson could play guard for a year or two and eventually move to right tackle when Jacksonville moves on from Jeremy Parnell. The Jaguars badly need offensive line help.
36) Chicago Bears: Kevin King, CB, Washington
37) Los Angeles Rams: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
38) Los Angeles Chargers: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
39) New York Jets: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
40) Carolina Panthers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
41) Cincinnati Bengals: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
42) New Orleans Saints: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
43) Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
44) Buffalo Bills: Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State
45) Arizona Cardinals: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
46) Indianapolis Colts: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
47) Baltimore Ravens: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
48) Minnesota Vikings: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
49) Washington Redskins: Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
51) Denver Broncos: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
52) Cleveland Browns (via Titans): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
53) Detroit Lions: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
54) Miami Dolphins: Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
55) New York Giants: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
56) Oakland Raiders: Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
57) Houston Texans: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
58) Seattle Seahawks: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
59) Kansas City Chiefs: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
60) Dallas Cowboys: Budda Baker, FS, Washington
61) Green Bay Packers: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
62) Pittsburgh Steelers: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
63) Atlanta Falcons: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
64) Carolina Panthers (via Patriots): Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
Third Round
65) Cleveland Browns: Davis Webb, QB, California
66) San Francisco 49ers: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
67) San Francisco 49ers (via Bears): Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
68) Jacksonville Jaguars: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
Rationale: The Jaguars still need rotational pass rushers and Walker can play in a few spots along the line. The Jacksonville native keeps the tradition of in-state school picks alive and finds himself a nice spot in the defense. He could serve as Calais Campbell's backup on early downs and could also be a key fixture of the pass rush on third downs.
69) Los Angeles Rams: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
70) New York Jets: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
71) Los Angeles Chargers: Marcus Maye, FS, Florida
72) New England Patriots (via Panthers): Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn
73) Cincinnati Bengals: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
74) Baltimore Ravens (via Eagles): Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
75) Buffalo Bills: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
76) New Orleans Saints: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
77) Arizona Cardinals: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
78) Baltimore Ravens: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
79) Minnesota Vikings: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
80) Indianapolis Colts: Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson
81) Washington Redskins: Chad Hanson, WR, California
82) Denver Broncos: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
83) Tennessee Titans: Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M
84) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Mack, RB, USF
85) Detroit Lions: Trey Hendrickson, DE, FAU
86) Minnesota Vikings (via Dolphins): Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
87) New York Giants: Duke Riley, LB, LSU
88) Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
89) Houston Texans: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
90) Seattle Seahawks: Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF
91) Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs): Marcus Sanders-Williams, FS, Utah
92) Dallas Cowboys: Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
93) Green Bay Packers: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
94) Pittsburgh Steelers: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
95) Seattle Seahawks (via Falcons): Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
96) New England Patriots: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
97) Miami Dolphins (comp): Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
98) Carolina Panthers (comp): Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota
99) Philadelphia Eagles (comp via Ravens): Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
100) Tennessee Titans (comp via Rams): Desmond King, FS, Iowa
101) Denver Broncos (comp): Josh Jones, SS, NC State
102) Seattle Seahawks (comp): D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
103) New Orleans Saints (comp from Patriots via Browns): Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
104) Kansas City Chiefs (comp): Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern
105) Pittsburgh Steelers (comp): Delano Hill, S, Michgan
106) Seattle Seahawks (comp): Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
107) New York Jets (comp): JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
