WTLV
Close

2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Illinois DE Dawuane Smoot in the third round with 68th overall pick

Mike Kaye, WTLV 10:05 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

The Jaguars made a move to strengthen their pass rush on Friday.

Jacksonville selected Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot with the 68th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Smoot, who stands 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds, joined running back Leonard Fournette (fourth overall) and left tackle Cam Robinson (34th overall) as part of the Jaguars' draft haul.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Smoot will likely rotate at defensive end. He joins a group that already features Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell and Dante Fowler.

General Manager Dave Caldwell said Smoot can play inside on obvious passing downs. He added that Smoot is a bigger defensive end than Ngakoue. 

Caldwell said Smoot was a "value pick." He produced 16.5 sacks and 38.5 tackles for loss in four seasons at Illinois. He was also a team captain.

Smoot was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.

This is the second-straight season the Jaguars have selected a defensive end in the third round.

The Jaguars currently have the following picks available:

Fourth Round: 110th overall

Fifth Round: 148th overall

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Alabama OT Cam Robinson in the second round with 34th overall pick

WTLV

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette introduced to Jacksonville: 'I think I'm the guy for the job'

WTLV

Former LSU head coach Les Miles says Jaguars got a 'real asset in the locker room' with Fournette

WTLV

2017 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Jaguars add offensive talent to help Fournette, Bortles

WTLV

Could the Jaguars add more picks by trading veterans?

WTLV

News and Notes: Jaguars pegged four prospects with fourth overall pick, like Fournette's physicality

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories