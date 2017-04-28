2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Illinois DE Dawuane Smoot in the third round with 68th overall pick

CHAMPAIGN, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Illinois Fighting Illini rushes and reaches for Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Hickey, 2016 Michael Hickey)

The Jaguars made a move to strengthen their pass rush on Friday.

Jacksonville selected Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot with the 68th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Smoot, who stands 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds, joined running back Leonard Fournette (fourth overall) and left tackle Cam Robinson (34th overall) as part of the Jaguars' draft haul.

Smoot will likely rotate at defensive end. He joins a group that already features Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell and Dante Fowler.

General Manager Dave Caldwell said Smoot can play inside on obvious passing downs. He added that Smoot is a bigger defensive end than Ngakoue.

Caldwell said Smoot was a "value pick." He produced 16.5 sacks and 38.5 tackles for loss in four seasons at Illinois. He was also a team captain.

Smoot was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.

This is the second-straight season the Jaguars have selected a defensive end in the third round.

The Jaguars currently have the following picks available:

Fourth Round: 110th overall

Fifth Round: 148th overall

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

