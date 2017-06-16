Jaguars sign defensive end Dawuane Smoot to rookie deal

Jun 14, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) and Calais Campbell (right) walk off of the field following mandatory minicamp OTA's at Ever Bank field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Jaguars now have their entire draft class under contract.

Jacksonville selected Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot with the 68th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Smoot, who stands 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds, signed a four-year deal on Friday.

The deal is projected to be worth around $3.84 million in total value with a $964,161 signing bonus, according to industry contract website Spotrac.

Smoot will likely rotate at defensive end. He joins a group that features Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell and Dante Fowler.

General Manager Dave Caldwell said Smoot can play inside on obvious passing downs. He added that Smoot is a bigger defensive end than Ngakoue.

Caldwell said Smoot was a "value pick." He produced 16.5 sacks and 38.5 tackles for loss in four seasons at Illinois. He was also a team captain.

Smoot took part in the entire offseason program without a contract. He will not have to worry about his deal heading into training camp in late July.

- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent successful core muscle surgery on Thursday. He suffered the injury during the offseason program and the team felt it was the best course of action to get the surgery done before training camp.

- The Jaguars waived undrafted rookie Jeremy Cutrer on Thursday to make room for first-year defensive back Taurean Nixon. The team claimed Nixon off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Nixon played under Jacksonville special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis while in Denver.

