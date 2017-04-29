WTLV
2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick in seventh round with 222nd overall pick

Mike Kaye, WTLV 6:03 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

The Jaguars added some cornerback depth in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville selected cornerback Jalen Myrick with the 222nd overall pick on Saturday.

Myrick joins Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot, Dede Westbrook and Blair Brown as a member of the team's rookie class.

Myrick started all 13 games as a senior at Minnesota. He produced 41 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception this past season. 

He ran a 4.28-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Assistant Director of College Scouting Paul Roelle said the Jaguars had a "much higher" grade on Myrick than where he was drafted.

The seventh-round pick will compete with Josh Johnson and play special teams.

The Jaguars currently have the following picks available:

Seventh Round: 240th overall

