Jaguars sign cornerback Jalen Myrick to four-year rookie deal

The Jaguars have signed a member of their rookie draft class.

Jacksonville selected Minnesota cornerback Jalen Myrick with the 222nd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the team signed Myrick to a four-year contract.

“I’m excited about this and I was excited about getting the call on draft night,” Myrick said in a team release.

“I’m just ready to get out there and play. Getting drafted was a once in a lifetime thing to happen. I’ve always wanted to see my name go across the board and it happened.”

Myrick started all 13 games as a senior at Minnesota. He produced 41 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception this past season.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback ran a 4.28-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Assistant Director of College Scouting Paul Roell said the Jaguars had a "much higher" grade on Myrick than where he was drafted.

The seventh-round pick will compete with Josh Johnson, Doran Grant, Akeem Davis and Tracy Howard for a backup cornerback spot. He will also play special teams.

