Jaguars sign rookie fullback Marquez Williams to four-year deal

The Jaguars have locked up another member of their rookie draft class.

Jacksonville selected Miami fullback Marquez Williams with the 240th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Williams signed a four-year deal with the team on Friday.

Williams is 5-foot-10 and 259 pounds.

Williams is the second member of the draft class to sign his rookie contract. Fellow seventh-round pick Jalen Myrick signed his deal on Thursday.

He is the second Miami Hurricane to be drafted by the Jaguars in team history. He is the 22nd all-time in-state player to be selected by the Jaguars.

Williams will compete with veteran Tommy Bohanon to be the starting fullback for the Jaguars. Both will have to standout on special teams to make the roster.

