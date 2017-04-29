2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Miami FB Marquez Williams in seventh round with 240th overall pick

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Marquez Williams #36 of the Miami Hurricanes is tackled by Rashad Smith #7 of the Florida Atlantic Owls as he runs with the ball on September 10, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.Miami defeated Florida Atlantic 38-10. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Photo: Joel Auerbach, 2016 Getty Images)

The Jaguars added a fullback in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville selected Miami fullback Marquez Williams with the 240th overall pick on Saturday.

Williams is 5-foot-10 and 259 pounds.

He is the second Miami Hurricane to be drafted by the Jaguars in team history. He is the 22nd all-time in-state player to be selected by the Jaguars.

Williams joins Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot, Dede Westbrook, Blair Brown and Jalen Myrick as a member of the team's rookie class.

