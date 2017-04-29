2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Miami FB Marquez Williams in seventh round with 240th overall pick

WTLV
The Jaguars added a fullback in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville selected Miami fullback Marquez Williams with the 240th overall pick on Saturday.

Williams is 5-foot-10 and 259 pounds.

He is the second Miami Hurricane to be drafted by the Jaguars in team history. He is the 22nd all-time in-state player to be selected by the Jaguars.

Williams joins Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot, Dede Westbrook, Blair Brown and Jalen Myrick as a member of the team's rookie class.

