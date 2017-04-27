Jaguars select LSU running back Leonard Fournette with fourth overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2016 Wesley Hitt)

The Jaguars found their featured back.

Jacksonville selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The 22-year-old produced 3,830 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 228-pound ball-carrier was the first running back off the board. This year's running back class is considered to have historically heavy depth in talent.

The Jaguars chose Fournette over Florida State's Dalvin Cook and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey at the position. Jacksonville clearly favored the power back over the gadget/spread offense-style ball-carriers.

While Fournette was considered the best running back in the class and inevitably was selected as such, there are concerns regarding his effort and durability.

Fournette missed five games last season due to a lingering left ankle injury. While he didn't miss any games in his first two seasons, Fournette's ankle injury limited him at times during his junior year at LSU.

While he produced a ridiculous 284-yard, three-touchdown outing against Ole Miss in October, he was also held to just 35 rushing yards against Alabama and 40 rushing yards against Florida in November.

Earlier this month, a report from Albert Breer of MMQB.com insinuated that some teams are concerned about Fournette's desire to become a star. That rumored attitude has caused some to question his love for football.

The Jaguars clearly didn't share those concerns.

Fournette ran an impressive 4.51-second forty-yard dash at 240 pounds at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He dropped 12 pounds in the weeks leading up to his pro day at LSU and impressed scouts with his workout.

The talented running back was a workhorse when healthy for the Tigers. Jacksonville is hoping he can be a cornerstone for a running attack that struggled mightily last season.

The Jaguars ranked 24th in the league in rushing attempts, 16th in rushing yards per attempt and 22nd in rushing yards per game last season.

The franchise wants to run the ball more effectively and Fournette is a clear part of that plan. The Jaguars' top two backs, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory, averaged an underwhelming 3.7 yards per carry last season.

New executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin has said the success of the running game will ultimately impact the passing game. Coughlin wants to help quarterback Blake Bortles with the use of the running game.

"I don’t think you’re helping the quarterback at all when you don’t rush the football," Coughlin said in February.

"I think for our team to be successful in this division, noting that there are teams who will come in and run the ball and try to hold the ball, keep your offense on the sideline. We need to be able to do some of that as well. It’s easy to say that it’s a correctable thing, but as you know in this league, you get behind, you’re trying to find ways to get back in the game as fast as you can, no matter if its three points or 10 points.”

Fournette will likely serve as the team's "bell cow" running back in the future. However, Ivory will likely be his tag team partner for at least the early part of next season while he adjusts to the NFL game.

