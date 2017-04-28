2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Alabama OT Cam Robinson in the second round with 34th overall pick

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) blocks Clemson Tigers safety Van Smith (23) during the 2017 College Football National Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide on January 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

The Jaguars have added a new left tackle to the mix.

Jacksonville selected Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson with the 34th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday.

The Jaguars traded up one pick with the Seattle Seahawks. Jacksonville dealt their 35th overall pick and their sixth round pick (187th overall pick) to select Robinson.

The second-round selection was made less than 24 hours after the team picked LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Robinson will play left tackle for the Jaguars, according to General Manager Dave Caldwell. He will compete with veteran Branden Albert, who is skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Albert and Robinson both have the versatility to play guard. The loser of the competition will likely start at left guard.

Robinson started 43 games at left tackle for Alabama. He went up against the best pass rushers in the SEC, including first round picks Charles Harris and Myles Garrett, during his time in Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound pass blocker was visited by the Jaguars' leadership group early this month. Caldwell said they went to Alabama to find out if Robinson could play left tackle for the Jaguars.

Robinson and Fournette are both from Louisiana. Robinson is a native of Monroe.

The Jaguars currently have the following picks available:

Third Round: 68th overall

Fourth Round: 110th overall

Fifth Round: 148th overall

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV