Jaguars sign offensive tackle Cam Robinson to rookie deal

The Jaguars have locked up their second-round pick.

Jacksonville selected Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson with the 34th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jaguars traded up one pick with the Seattle Seahawks to secure Robinson's rights. Jacksonville dealt their 35th overall pick and their sixth round pick (187th overall pick) to Seattle to move up one spot.

Robinson signed a four-year deal with the team on Wednesday.

The deal is projected to be worth around $7 million in total value with a signing bonus of $3.44 million, according to industry contract website Spotrac.

Robinson will play left tackle for the Jaguars, according to General Manager Dave Caldwell. He will compete with veteran Branden Albert, who is skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Albert and Robinson both have the versatility to play guard. The loser of the competition will likely start at left guard.

Robinson started 43 games at left tackle for Alabama. He went up against the best pass rushers in the SEC, including first round picks Charles Harris and Myles Garrett, during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Third-round pick Dawuane Smoot is the lone member of the draft class without a signed contract.

