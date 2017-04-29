2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook in fourth round with 110th overall pick

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Dede Westbrook #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a touchdown over Stephen Roberts #14 of the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars picked up a wide receiver with their fourth round pick in the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville selected Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook with the 110th overall pick on Saturday.

Westbrook joins Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson and Dawuane Smoot as part of the team's rookie class.

The fourth-round selection will compete with Rashad Greene, Bryan Walters and Arrelious Benn for playing time at wide receiver.

A Biletnikoff Award-winner, Westbrook had 80 receptions for 1,524 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this past season. Many draft pundits projected his on-the-field talent as first or second round quality.

However, Westbrook has had some off-the-field issues. He was charged in two domestic violence incidents during his college career, but both charges were dropped.

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said the team did extensive research on Westbrook's character before the draft. He called Westbrook a "value pick."

There were reports Westbrook was kicked out of a NFL Combine interview in Indianapolis, but he denied those claims. After being selected by the Jaguars, Westbrook acknowledged that the team made him aware that he was on a tight leash when it comes to off-the-field issues.

Westbrook is expected to be used as a punt returner and slot receiver. He can also play on the outside.

He joins a crowded group headlined by Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.

The Jaguars currently have the following picks available:

Fifth Round: 148th overall

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

