2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Ohio linebacker Blair Brown in fifth round with 148th overall pick

Mike Kaye, WTLV 2:31 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

The Jaguars continued to fill out their depth chart with the addition of a linebacker in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville selected Ohio linebacker Blair Brown with the 148th overall pick on Saturday.

Brown joins Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot and Dede Westbrook as a member of the team's rookie class.

The fifth-round pick will compete with Hayes Pullard and Sean Porter for playing time at linebacker.

Jacksonville views Brown as a weak-side linebacker. He played WILL during his redshirt senior season at Ohio and served as the starting MIKE linebacker in prior years.

The 5-foot-11, 238-pound linebacker produced 128 tackles (15 for loss), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble this past season.

He was an All-MAC selection for his production.

The Jaguars currently have the following picks available:

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

