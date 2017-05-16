Jaguars sign linebacker Blair Brown to four-year rookie deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Linebacker Blair Brown of Ohio in action during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Joe Robbins)

The Jaguars have locked up another member of their rookie draft class.

Jacksonville selected Ohio linebacker Blair Brown with the 148th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year deal with the team on Tuesday.

“My heart is racing a little bit,” Brown said in a press release.

“This was definitely a big moment for me, just to be able to sit down and look at the NFL contract and see my name on it. It was a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid. I started playing when I was five [years old]. My mom used to wake me up because I used to fall asleep in my helmet as a five-year old. She said, ‘You can’t do that.’ I have been dreaming about it since I was five years old.”

The fifth-round pick will compete with Hayes Pullard for playing time as a depth linebacker. He will also play a key role on special teams.

The Jaguars view Brown as a weak-side linebacker.

He played WILL during his redshirt senior season at Ohio and served as the starting MIKE linebacker in prior years.

The 5-foot-11, 238-pound linebacker produced 128 tackles (15 for loss), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble this past season.

He was an All-MAC selection for his production.

“I am expecting to learn everything I can from the older guys, and especially Paul [Posluszny], because he has been in the system a long time and he really knows all the positons,” Brown said about learning the Jaguars playbook.

“Me and a lot of the younger guys have been in the meeting room before meetings trying to pick his brain.”

Brown joins fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook and seventh-round picks, Jalen Myrick and Marquez Williams, as a signed member of the draft class.

First-round pick Leonard Fournette, second-round pick Cam Robinson and third-round pick Dawuane Smoot has yet to sign their rookie deals.

