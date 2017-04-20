2017 Jaguars regular season schedule: Back-to-back AFC South matchups to start the year

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) lines up across from Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 13, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 24-21. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff their 2017 regular season against the reigning AFC South champions on the road.

The team released its season schedule on Thursday.

The Jaguars will start the season on the road against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10. The following week, the Jaguars will host their home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 17 at EverBank Field.

As previously reported, Jacksonville will face the Baltimore Ravens in London in Week 3 on Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The team will close out the regular season with two-straight road games against the San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 24) and the Titans (Dec. 31).

The bye week is set for Week 8.

Jacksonville will not take part in a Thursday Night Football game this season. The initial schedule of times and dates indicates there will not be a primetime game for the Jaguars this year.

Below is a look at the entire schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 9:30 a.m. (LONDON)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

