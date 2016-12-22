2017 Jaguars Free Agents: Should they stay or should they go?

Nov 13, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) runs out of the tunnel before a football game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Jaguars will have several important decisions to make this offseason.

While one of those decisions will be on the hiring of the team's next head coach, the Jaguars will also need to decide whether or not to keep some of the homegrown talent.

The Jaguars have 11 players set to hit free agency this offseason. With the season nearing a close, it's worth discussing the future of those players.

Let's take a look at those free agents and if they should stay or go:

Prince Amukamara, CB, Age 27

The Jaguars signed Amukamara to a one-year "prove it" deal in the offseason and he did a lot of nice things. His potential of being a No. 1 cornerback has likely run out, but he was a solid No. 2 opposite Jalen Ramsey. It will be interesting to see what the next coaching staff does at cornerback. Will Aaron Colvin move back to a bigger role? Will Davon House somehow stick around? I think it makes sense keep your unit strong, regardless of who starts. If Amukamara is happy in Jacksonville and wants to be a starter, I think the Jaguars are his best bet.

Verdict: Re-sign (try to work out a long-term contract)

Luke Joeckel, OT, Age 25

Dave Caldwell's first draft pick has had a rocky road in the NFL. His inconsistency at left tackle was so apparent that the team went out and signed Kelvin Beachum and moved Joeckel to left guard. The position switch lasted just three games, as Joeckel suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens and was put on injured reserve. Coming off ACL and MCL tears, Joeckel has little leverage in free agency and his tape doesn't really show a surefire starter at left tackle or left guard. He is probably due for a change of scenery, but I think it makes sense to sign a one-year deal with the Jaguars to battle for a starting job and improve his stock. The Jaguars getting back a guy who at worst can provide depth may be a plus.

Verdict: Re-sign ("prove it" one-year deal)

Tyson Alualu, DT, Age 29

The former first round pick has been a utility player entering the last couple of campaigns, but has always become more than that as the season has moved along. Alualu can play roughly anywhere on the line and is probably a rotational interior lineman at his point in his career. Jacksonville is all he has ever known in the league and with a young roster still learning, it may make sense to keep his veteran presence around for one more year.

Verdict: Re-Sign (bargain one-year deal)

Abry Jones, DT, Age 25

A homegrown player, Jones has excelled when given extended playing time. His work at nose tackle during Roy Miller's absence has made the veteran expendable. Jones can play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front and has shown the ability to stop the run and rush the passer. He is well-liked in the locker room and is still only 25. I think now is the time to get him locked up and potentially start him over Miller.

Verdict: Re-Sign (try to work out a long-term deal)

Johnathan Cyprien, SS, Age 26

This may be the hardest decision for the Jaguars to make with their own free agents. Cyprien has excelled this year in the box but has also shown limitations to just that role. Granted, Cyprien has played well when put in position to succeed. I think you can upgrade at strong safety, but it also makes sense to keep the players that you've developed. Cyprien probably needs one more year to prove he can excel in the box long-term and I think the Jaguars give him that year.

Verdict: Let the market dictate his worth and re-sign him to a short-term, team-friendly deal

Jeff Linkenbach, 29, Age 29

The veteran lineman suffered a concussion in training camp, which is probably the only reason he is still under contract.

Verdict: Let him walk

Bryan Walters, WR, Age 29

Walters has been on-and-off the roster a few times and really has never received even playing time from the Jaguars. At 29, Walters will probably look for a more steady role with a veteran team. Perhaps, he could head back to the Seattle Seahawks or join the niche group in New England with the Patriots.

Verdict: Let him walk

Arrelious Benn, WR, Age 28

Walters and Benn are pretty much in the same situation. It's tough to be a veteran backup on a young team. Benn has been fantastic on special teams and shown some flash in the receiving game. He will likely take his talents elsewhere.

Verdict: Let him walk

Patrick Omameh, OG, Age 26

Omameh was a veteran who was able to start at a moment's notice when Joeckel went down. He later suffered a foot injury after some solid play and landed on injured reserve. I think he will continue his NFL journey elsewhere or re-sign much later in free agency.

Verdict: Let him walk

Jordan Hill, DT, Age 25

Hill was claimed off waivers and is playing mostly playing on special teams.

Verdict: Let him walk

Denard Robinson, RB, Age 26

Robinson was a converted quarterback who became an "offensive weapon" and then a running back. He is now in his fourth year and Robinson hasn't proven that he is more than a situational backup. You can easily replace his production with a draft pick or demoting T.J. Yeldon in the lineup by selecting a running back early.

Verdict: Let him walk

