New deal almost set for for Florida-Georgia game

Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators is sacked by Tim Williams #56 and Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

(Florida Times-Union) -- Jacksonville is close to clinching a five-year deal to host the Florida-Georgia football game that includes a new $2.7 million guaranteed payout to the universities.

The new contract, which replaces the deal that expired after the 2015 game, includes more lucrative terms for the universities, like a yearly $250,000 payment to each school and a one-time $125,000 signing bonus. The guaranteed payment wasn’t included in the previous contract, although the city paid each school $125,000 for last year’s game.

The added benefits are part of the city’s effort to keep the annual game in Jacksonville, a long-time tradition that city officials estimate delivers an annual $30 million economic impact.

“It’s no secret that Atlanta and other markets would love to have the Florida-Georgia game,” said Dave Herrell, who leads the city’s sports and entertainment office, during a city council workshop review of the deal last week. “We have to be competitive, but at the end of the day we feel it’s a good business deal for the city.”

While the new deal ensures Jacksonville will continue hosting the popular game, it adds to the growing burden on taxpayers to subsidize sports and entertainment.

Those events compete for the same money that pays for essential quality-of-life services, like public safety, infrastructure maintenance and libraries, which have all been underfunded during the last decade.

Read more on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union