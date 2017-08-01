WTLV
NASCAR sets restrictions on low-tier races for Cup drivers

WTLV 5:15 PM. EDT August 01, 2017


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR has tightened the restrictions for 2018 on Cup drivers who want to drive in lower-tier race series.

Drivers with more than five years of full-time experience who race for points in the Cup series will be limited to a maximum of seven Xfinity Series races and five races in the Truck Series.

The Cup drivers will be ineligible to compete in the regular-season finale and playoff races in each series, as well as the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series.

It's a change from the rules put in place for this season that limited Cup drivers with five years of full-time experience to 10 Xfinity races and seven Truck races.
 

