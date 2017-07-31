Midnight Madness! FCN Sports kicks off the HS season at Christ's Church Academy

Christ's Church Academy rung in the new football season at midnight on Monday morning as they had First Coast Sports in the house to help kick off the new season.

The Eagles have earned their respect on the football field ever since Jim Stomps took over the program in 2014. From 0-9 to their first playoff victory in school history, it's time to buy stock in the program because they're rising.

Brian Chojnacki and Alyssa Lang report from the school on the up and ups!

