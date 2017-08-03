(Photo: Gabriel Willett Tara Willett, AsvittPhotography)

Jacksonville, FL – The Jacksonville IceMen have said in many interviews that they were going to go out and find the most electrifying roster they could get. High flying, energetic players who aren't afraid to drop the gloves, strong characters in a sense. Well, Thursday they made it official, President Bob Ohrablo and VP/Head Coach Jason Christie announced they have signed 29-year-old forward Garet Hunt.

A true bruiser on the ice, when it comes to his 2,177 penalty minutes, that places Hunt in the top 10 all-time in the ECHL. Not known for his scoring statistics, Hunt currently has 79 goals and 45 assists in 565 career games, however, he has experience wearing the C on his chest. Hunt's a solid leader who isn't afraid to pump the crowd up, even if that means taking a few punches to the face.

“I’m thrilled to be coming to the IceMen,” said the 29-year-old (born October 14 – the same date as the IceMen opener) ECHL veteran Garet Hunt. “I’ve played out west for the last seven seasons against teams coached by Jason Christie. We’ve always shared a mutual respect and I’m excited to now be part of his team. He shared with me the great response that the Jacksonville community has shown to having pro hockey back in town. I look forward to joining the Jacksonville community.”

A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, the 5’9” forward and former captain of the ECHL Alaska Aces and Stockton Thunder is a fan favorite due to his rugged style of play. He began his pro career in 2008-09 with the ECHL Stockton Thunder. He has seen action with Springfield and Worcester in the American Hockey League.

“Wait until IceMen fans see Garet play,” said IceMen VP Hockey Operations/Head Coach, Jason Christie.

“He puts it all out there every night, not afraid of anyone in the League. His aggressive play will create opportunities for us. I’ve coached against him for six years and can tell you I’ll sleep better knowing we are on the same side. He is a leader on the ice, in the locker room and in the community. IceMen fans will love him.”

The IceMen expect additional player announcements in the next few weeks.

