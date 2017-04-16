Lookouts beat Shrimp, 1-0, in finale of record series

Baseball's never been fishier! (Photo: Jordan Ferrell)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chattanooga Lookouts first baseman Jonathan Rodriguez hit a seventh-inning solo home run for the only scoring in the visitors’ 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 3,706 to witness the finale of the highest-attended series in the history of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

After Jacksonville (5-5) won the first three games, Chattanooga (5-5) took the final two of a series that brought 41,276 in total attendance, setting the record for a single series at the ballpark that opened in 2003. Through Sunday, Jacksonville leads Double-A baseball, and ranks fifth in domestic Minor League Baseball, in total attendance.

Each starting pitcher got a no-decision. Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Chris Mazza tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Lookouts right-hander Paul Clemens worked 5 1/3 innings, scattering five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Jacksonville right-hander Tayron Guerrero (0-1) entered a scoreless tie to begin the seventh inning. After striking out designated hitter Dan Gamache, Guerrero allowed Rodriguez’s go-ahead home run to left field. Rodriguez had homered against Guerrero on Thursday. The next two batters struck out, and right-hander Tyler Higgins followed Guerrero with scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

Chattanooga right-hander Todd Van Steensel (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter. Left-hander Mason Melotakis worked two perfect innings for his first save.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp begin a 10-game road trip with a series in Pensacola, opening at 7:35 p.m. Monday, when Jacksonville left-hander Dillon Peters (2-0) is scheduled to face Blue Wahoos right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-0). The Jumbo Shrimp return home Thursday, April 27, for Mavericks Live Thirsty Thursday fueled by Budweiser, with $1 12-oz. and $2 24-oz. beers at select locations, plus $1 sodas at the main concession stands.

