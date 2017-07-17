Local softball team headed to World Series Tournament

The Southside Youth Athletic Association 12U girls Shake & Bake softball team recently won the District 1 Championship and went on to win the Florida Babe Ruth State Tournament in Lake City Florida back on July 3.

Their win means the team will receive an automatic bid to represent the State Of Florida in the World Series tournament in Jenson Beach, Florida at the end of July.

SYAA is a non-profit organization providing youth baseball and softball for the Jacksonville community.

The team has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of travel, food expenses, and hotel stay. Good luck girls!

