LOCAL LOVE: Jax Pal runners and Coastal Outreach soccer doing big things

Two Jax PAL runners are making a name for themselves on a national level. 6 Year old Jasmine Cochran finished in 6th place in the 1500 meter at the Junior Olympics.

14-year-old Joe Camacho took home first place in the AAU Regional Qualifier.

Joe is heading to Michigan to run in the Junior Olympics for his age group on July 28th. A huge shout out to Officer Van Dyke, the Jax PAL Track and Field coordinators and volunteer coaches for all their hard work and dedication.

On the soccer pitch, Coastal Outreach 23U from the First Coast traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee to take on Brazil. In an extremely close game, Coastal fell 2-1 but competed throughout the entire game with the mighty Brazilians.

